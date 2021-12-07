Maroon offensive juggernaut breaks loose for 5-0 start

Averaging nearly 86 points per game through its first four starts, the Moline boys' basketball team takes pride in its ability to light up scoreboards.
But for most of the first eight minutes of Tuesday's Western Big 6 matchup with Geneseo at Wharton Field House, the Maroons were struggling to find their groove.
However, a 7-0 run to end the first quarter provided the spark for a 31-point second period outburst for the hosts, opening the gates to a decisive 79-40 victory over the Maple Leafs.
Now 5-0 overall, the Maroons are off to a 2-0 start in Big 6 play, sharing the early conference lead with Quincy and Rock Island. Moline is set to host the Rocks Friday night at Wharton.
"I thought we played well (Tuesday)," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "We didn't score early, but we played consistent. We just have to put this behind us and get ready for Friday."
In the opening quarter, both the Maroons and the Maple Leafs found it hard to find the basket. But when senior guard Kyle Taylor hit a 3-pointer and freshman reserve Treyvon Taylor scored in the final minute to put the hosts up 11-4 after one, that broke the ice.
"We started out slow, but our defense got us going, and we got a couple of baskets off of that," Kyle Taylor said. "We pride ourselves on our defense, and we've improved our rebounding this year, but we still have a lot of room to grow."
Once the second quarter commenced the duo of Taylor and fellow guard Brock Harding started to heat up. Harding knocked down three 3-pointers and scored nine of his 15 points in the period, with Taylor adding seven points for a 10-point first half.
Combined with the efforts of Treyvon Taylor (13 points, 3 steals) and fellow reserve Hunter Warren (eight points), the Maroons outscored Geneseo 31-10 in the second quarter to open up a 42-14 halftime lead.
"It's one of our main goals, to get out and run," said Harding, who also collected four rebounds and three steals. "I think we're one of the best teams in the state in transition. If we're lacking in size, we feel more conditioned than any team we're going to play.
"That has us ready for the third and fourth quarters."
For the Leafs, junior guard Bristol Lewis turned in another solid performance with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals. But with Geneseo missing three players due to illness, the lack of depth combined with 19 turnovers hurt.
"I feel like we tried to do some good things, but we just couldn't get them done," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, whose club falls to 2-5 (0-2 Big 6) with its fifth straight loss. "Moline is really good. To start the conference by playing at Rock Island and then at Moline, it's a tough way to begin.
"Hopefully it pays off for us later in the season."
After halftime, the Maroons kept up their torrid offensive pace. Led by Kyle Taylor's game-high 19 points — including a 5-of-8 showing from 3-point range — Moline hit on 30 of 53 field goal attempts, a 57% clip.
Taylor hit three straight treys in the third period to help the hosts open up a 67-28 lead going into the fourth quarter, forcing a running clock.
"Seeing one go through the hoop, you feel good, and that goes for everybody," he said. "Whoever shoots, the rest of us are confident it'll go in. From one through 14, we're confident in everyone. We do what's needed, and we're always ready."
Now, the Maroons turn their attention to the first of two meetings with their oldest and fiercest rival.
"With Rock Island, we've got to handle the ball and rebound," said Coach Taylor. "They've got some explosive guys, and we've got to be ready to go up against them on Friday."