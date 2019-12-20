Maroons can’t contain tough Galesburg trio in Big 6 loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Moline’s tallest player, 6-foot-4 junior Michael Billups, was the only Maroon to make over half his shots. Billups was 3 of 5 with six points, all in the first half when the game was closer.

Kyle Taylor (12 points) led the Maroons offensively and was 5 of 8 at the line, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter. Brandon Stone (seven points) was 5 of 5 at the line in the second half.

Taylor said Galesburg was very quick on the ball in addition to its physical defense. GHS out-rebounded Moline 36-16.

“They’re just well-schooled,” Taylor said. “They’re a very good team.”

McCants shot just 4 of 12 from the field, but his ability to get to the line and disrupt Moline’s offense was impressive on its own. He ignited the crowd with a steal and a two-hand dunk in the second quarter before Moline took timeout, down 14-8.

“He’s good at getting to the line,” Taylor said. “He can put in on the floor and he can rebound it. Just an outstanding player.”

Taylor said his young Maroons must continue to grind through after a fourth straight loss. Moline, which plays Urbana tonight, must also find other ways to score when the 3-pointers aren’t falling.

“We did some really good things in spurts,” Taylor said, “We’ve just to become a little more consistent.”

