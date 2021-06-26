Maroons capture Justin Sharp Shootout title

Although the high school boys basketball season does not start for another five months, the Moline Maroons decided to send a message in June.
Behind stellar backcourt play and a tenacious defensive effort, Moline took home the annual Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout championship for the first time with five wins in two days.
The Maroons posted two impressive victories on Saturday, taking down Cedar Falls in the semifinals and Metamora in the title game. Moline got past Cedar Falls, 69-66, in overtime and beat Metamora 64-56.
Cedar Falls was a state semifinalist in Class 4A in Iowa and returns a solid nucleus of its team while Metamora should easily be ranked in the top 10 pre-season in Illinois for its respective class.
Although it is only summer ball, Moline players said this does plant an early flag in what should be a terrific, and tough, Western Big Six basketball season.
“It is just great to show people that thought we were too small that we couldn’t win anything,” Maroons soon-to-be junior guard Brock Harding said. “It showed our dominance and it’s a big statement that you just can’t play around with Moline anymore. But it is going to be a fun season with a lot of great teams in our conference.”
Harding led Moline in the title game with 22 points, including 18 points in the first half. He also had 18 points in the semifinal win. But his driving and dishing ability also was on display as well, handing out numerous assists to his teammates after beating his opponent off the dribble.
Rob Pulliam added 14 points in the title game and 12 points in the semifinal win. But Pulliam also had four steals in each game, including a key one in the semifinal that helped force overtime.
Sharpshooter Kyle Taylor had 11 points for the Maroons in the semifinal and final wins. Taylor buried three, 3-pointers in each game with nearly all of them at least four feet behind the 3-point arc.
Grant Welch had eight points in the title game but came up big in the semifinal win, scoring 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second half. Welch’s free throw with six seconds in overtime gave Moline the 69-66 lead.
Cedar Falls led 66-64 with 30 seconds left but Pulliam got a deflection off a corner trap and tied the game at 66 with a lay-up.
Moline’s defense then helped snag the lead as Harding and Jasper Ogburn trapped a Cedar Falls player near the sideline which resulted in a steal that Harding converted to give Moline a 68-66 lead.
Another solid defensive stop and big rebound from Welch helped seal the win with five seconds left.
“The coaching staff did a really good job of telling us who to key on defensively and the rest of the guys buying into it,” Welch said. “We put a lot of pressure on people and had some steals, that was big.
“It was just good to be back out here and this really give us a lot of hope for the season and how the season might go for us.”
The Metamora game was also close with about six minutes left in the contest when Ogburn came up with two big steals to give his team the edge. He swiped the ball from a Metamora player near halfcourt then converted the layup.
On the next possession, he deflected a pass that ended up with Pulliam who converted a short jumper to make it 56-52. Metamora would not get any closer than that.
“(Ogburn) is just a guy that does not care if he scores points, he just goes out and helps our team, does all the dirty work,” Harding said. “Our main thing is to lock in on defense, that is our thing.”
The Maroons also got solid play from Trey Taylor and Maddux Dieckman on the inside with rebounds and defensive rotations. Pulliam put an exclamation point on the title-game win with a thunderous dunk with just over a minute left and Moline holding an eight-point lead.
“We have a really good group, they are unselfish and they love the game,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “Hopefully, this will inspire them to keep on working and keep getting better.”
Davenport North won the consolation bracket with a 49-46 win over Peoria Richwoods. Rock Island took ninth place with a 57-49 win over Galesburg while Bettendorf and Davenport Central each finished solid with two wins in the consolation bracket on Saturday.