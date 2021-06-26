Maroons capture Justin Sharp Shootout title

Rob Pulliam added 14 points in the title game and 12 points in the semifinal win. But Pulliam also had four steals in each game, including a key one in the semifinal that helped force overtime.

Sharpshooter Kyle Taylor had 11 points for the Maroons in the semifinal and final wins. Taylor buried three, 3-pointers in each game with nearly all of them at least four feet behind the 3-point arc.

Grant Welch had eight points in the title game but came up big in the semifinal win, scoring 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second half. Welch’s free throw with six seconds in overtime gave Moline the 69-66 lead.

Cedar Falls led 66-64 with 30 seconds left but Pulliam got a deflection off a corner trap and tied the game at 66 with a lay-up.

Moline’s defense then helped snag the lead as Harding and Jasper Ogburn trapped a Cedar Falls player near the sideline which resulted in a steal that Harding converted to give Moline a 68-66 lead.

Another solid defensive stop and big rebound from Welch helped seal the win with five seconds left.

“The coaching staff did a really good job of telling us who to key on defensively and the rest of the guys buying into it,” Welch said. “We put a lot of pressure on people and had some steals, that was big.