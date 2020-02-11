Maroons close out season sweep of Quincy; UT rally falls short at Sterling

Moline’s Jayden Jackson scored all eight of his points and had five of his six rebounds in the first half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We wouldn’t have been in the position we were in without Jayden,” Kyle Taylor said.

Sterling 56, UTHS 54: For a good chunk of Sterling’s boys basketball game against United Township, the Jordan Rules were in effect, in that Golden Warrior junior forward Trevon Jordan was the dominant figure on the court.

Sterling needed every last bit of his dominance to hold off a determined group of Panthers.

United Township made a furious comeback at the end and had the last shot to steal a win, but Sterling prevailed in the Western Big 6 Conference nail-biter in Musgrove Fieldhouse.

The Golden Warriors (15-12, 4-7 Big 6) looked like they would have a cakewalk for a good chunk of the game. A thunderous tomahawk dunk by Trevor Vos highlighted a late run in the first quarter, and Sterling led by as many as 17 points at 39-22 after a basket by Jordan with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

United Township (11-16, 4-7 Big 6) slowly began to chip away. Spurred by back-to-back three-point plays by junior guard Daslah Geadeyan, the Panthers crept to within 43-37 after three quarters.