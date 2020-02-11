Maroons close out season sweep of Quincy; UT rally falls short at Sterling

Moline traveled to Quincy Tuesday night and made it a successful road trip, closing out a Western Big 6 Conference season sweep of the Blue Devils.
Kyle Taylor hit a key 3-pointer and Ryne Schimmel led the Maroons with 14 points in a 47-38 victory at Blue Devil Gym.
Kyle Taylor, who spent the first 11 years of his life in Quincy where his dad, Sean, coached the Blue Devils, returned to a very familiar gym to shoot down his former school’s team. It was a scenario he dreamed of countlessly.
“Of course I did,” he said.
The sophomore guard buried a 3-pointer from the left wing midway through the fourth quarter, extending the Maroons’ four-point lead to a 41-34 advantage.
A key basket from Brandon Stone and four free throws in the final 40 seconds allowed Moline to punctuate the season sweep.
“Practicing here all the time, that’s what I did,” said Taylor, who had eight points, four rebounds and two assists. “Hitting a big shot and getting the ‘W’ felt great.”
The Maroons (15-10, 5-6 WB6) showed lots of discipline despite not having a senior on the floor. The Blue Devils (15-9, 7-4 WB6) did not despite the presence of three senior starters returning to the lineup in the second half after missing the first half with team rules violations.
Moline’s Jayden Jackson scored all eight of his points and had five of his six rebounds in the first half.
“We wouldn’t have been in the position we were in without Jayden,” Kyle Taylor said.
Sterling 56, UTHS 54: For a good chunk of Sterling’s boys basketball game against United Township, the Jordan Rules were in effect, in that Golden Warrior junior forward Trevon Jordan was the dominant figure on the court.
Sterling needed every last bit of his dominance to hold off a determined group of Panthers.
United Township made a furious comeback at the end and had the last shot to steal a win, but Sterling prevailed in the Western Big 6 Conference nail-biter in Musgrove Fieldhouse.
The Golden Warriors (15-12, 4-7 Big 6) looked like they would have a cakewalk for a good chunk of the game. A thunderous tomahawk dunk by Trevor Vos highlighted a late run in the first quarter, and Sterling led by as many as 17 points at 39-22 after a basket by Jordan with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
United Township (11-16, 4-7 Big 6) slowly began to chip away. Spurred by back-to-back three-point plays by junior guard Daslah Geadeyan, the Panthers crept to within 43-37 after three quarters.
Geadeyan had the final shot of the game, a 3-pointer from the top of the key that bounded off the back iron.
That came after the game was tied at both 52 and 54, on a short jumper by UT’s Malykai Trice with 1:18 to go.
Sterling regained the lead on a pair of free throws with 1:07 to go by Cooper Willman, and as it turned out, those were the last points of the game.
Izaya Bustos was 5-for-14 from 3-point range and led UT with 19 points, while Geadeyan finished with 18. Trice chipped in nine points and six assists.