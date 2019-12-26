Maroons fight to the buzzer in opening Pekin setback

PEKIN — Moline fought until the very end, but came up just short against Hersey in its opener at the Pekin Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The defending tournament champion Maroons were dropped to the consolation bracket in the first round with a 62-55 loss to the Huskies. Moline struggled against the taller, stronger players on Hersey, which is something that they have to deal with constantly.

“They were very physical on defense and forced a lot of turnovers in the third quarter to pull away,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “They’re a good team with a lot of returning players from last season and it’s difficult to battle against their height and strength.”

The shortest member of the Hersey starting unit was 6-foot-1 and most of Moline’s roster falls well short of that measurement. Moline was outscored 19-7 in the third quarter.

Moline trailed 53-44 with 1:46 left in the game but kept battling to the bitter end — fighting and fouling and calling timeouts, even when they didn’t have any.

Taylor called a timeout with 3.2 seconds left down 60-55 despite not having one and Hersey shot two free throws as the result of the technical foul. Taylor said the lesson was simple, wanting to make sure his team knew to fight to the end in close games.