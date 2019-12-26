Maroons fight to the buzzer in opening Pekin setback

PEKIN — Moline fought until the very end, but came up just short against Hersey in its opener at the Pekin Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The defending tournament champion Maroons were dropped to the consolation bracket in the first round with a 62-55 loss to the Huskies. Moline struggled against the taller, stronger players on Hersey, which is something that they have to deal with constantly.
“They were very physical on defense and forced a lot of turnovers in the third quarter to pull away,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “They’re a good team with a lot of returning players from last season and it’s difficult to battle against their height and strength.”
The shortest member of the Hersey starting unit was 6-foot-1 and most of Moline’s roster falls well short of that measurement. Moline was outscored 19-7 in the third quarter.
Moline trailed 53-44 with 1:46 left in the game but kept battling to the bitter end — fighting and fouling and calling timeouts, even when they didn’t have any.
Taylor called a timeout with 3.2 seconds left down 60-55 despite not having one and Hersey shot two free throws as the result of the technical foul. Taylor said the lesson was simple, wanting to make sure his team knew to fight to the end in close games.
“With 7 seconds left, I knew that we weren’t going to win this game,” Taylor said. “But it’s not always about this game. If something like that ever happens, I want the team to know how to fight back and have one last opportunity to win.”
Moline’s Ryne Schimmel led all scorers with 17 points. He was 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.
Moline will play Plainfield East, a Thursday loser to host Pekin, Friday at 12:45 p.m.
Geneseo struggles against Hononegah: A day after Christmas and playing for the first time since Friday’s huge Western Big Six Conference win at Rock Island, the Geneseo boys’ basketball team came out flat against Hononegah.
Hononegah came ready to play as senior guard Chris Akelaitis scored 28 points to help lead the Indians to a 59-37 win over the Maple Leafs, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, at the 92nd Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.
Hononegah (4-6) led Geneseo (9-3) for all but one minute on Thursday’s opening night of the longest running basketball tournament in Illinois.
Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera went scoreless in the first half and finished with 12 points. The Colorado State commit faced a box and one defensive look, which he’s faced before, but he was kept out of the paint and the Maple Leafs could never quite find their rhythm in the loss, shooting 32 percent (15-47) from the field.
“We just didn’t have it today,” said Rivera, who was 4 of 16 from the field with nine rebounds and six turnovers. “We didn’t bring it today.”
He said last Friday’s win to take early control of the Big Six race was behind them, the Indians simply played better.
“They played tough defense. I give props to them,” said Rivera, whose team faces LaSalle-Peru today at 1:30 p.m. “I expect everybody to come back ready to win (Friday).”
— Drake Lansman, dlansman@qconline.com