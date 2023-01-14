Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

The Saturday night final at the fourth annual QC Custom Tees Shootout had an atmosphere of great anticipation at Moline's venerable Wharton Field House.
A large crowd up there with turnouts for key Western Big 6 games turned out to see Class 4A fourth-ranked Moline battle 3A seventh-ranked East St. Louis.
Following a tightly-contested first quarter, the Maroons gave the hometown fans plenty to cheer about as a 13-0 run to open the second period enabled the hosts to take control en route to a 77-53 victory over the Flyers.
"Coach Thompson (Moline athletic director Todd Thompson) puts together a great shootout, and the way our community supports it, it says a lot about the community," said Moline coach Sean Taylor, who also noted that it was the largest Saturday gathering he'd seen in his seven years with the Maroons.
"We have a good nonconference schedule, and we were looking forward to this. East St. Louis is big, physical and quick, but our guys did a good job of competing."
Setting the pace for the Maroons (17-2) was their formidable one-two senior punch of forward Owen Freeman and guard Brock Harding.
Freeman opened with an eight-point first quarter and went on to post a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds with four assists and three blocked shots.
"We had this game marked on our calendar," Freeman said. "East St. Louis is a great team with a great history, and it was good to compete with them and come out with the win."
Like his head coach, Freeman also cited the energy generated by the largely pro-Moline crowd.
"This is my fave arena to play in, for sure," he said. "It was a huge spark for us, and gave us a lot of momentum."
Freeman's work in the paint helped open up outside shooting opportunities for Harding (24 points, four assists). He hit three of his four 3-pointers in the quarter after hitting a bucket late in the first period to put Moline up 21-16.
Harding's efforts fueled a 15-0 run that went back to his first-quarter bucket as the Maroons stretched their five-point edge into a 34-16 lead.
"The best part about our team is that we have so many ways we can beat the opposition," Harding said. "We do a great job of spreading it around."
Grant Welch added 13 points, including a bucket in the closing seconds of the first half to put Moline up 42-24 at halftime. Treyvon Taylor had a solid all-around game with seven rebounds, six points and four steals.
"We all got going, we all chipped in, and that gave us a huge win," Freeman said. "We can be very scary when everyone gets going."
The Flyers (10-4) got out of the blocks quick with a 5-2 start, but a bucket by Taylor and a pair of Welch 3-pointers triggered a 13-2 spree that gave Moline a lead it would not relinquish the rest of the night.
D'Necco Rucker led East St. Louis with four 3-pointers and 16 points, with Antwan Robinson adding three treys and 14 points along with five rebounds and Macaleab Rich adding nine boards.
"We know January is going to be a tough stretch," Harding said. "We're looking at each game as it happens, and we did a good job of starting that now."