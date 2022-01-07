Maroons nab emotional win over Panthers

It was an emotional night for both Moline and United Township at Wharton Field House on Friday.
Before the start of the Western Big Six contest, the fans, players and coaches from both teams stood for a moment of silence in memory and honor of Derek Lindauer, long-time educator and coach for both programs who died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day.
At the time of his death, Lindauer was serving as an assistant basketball coach under his close friend, Ryan Webber, at United Township.
When the teams hit the court, Moline utilized a tight defense and rebounding advantage to grab a 62-46 win, improving to 11-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
United Township held Brock Harding, the WB6’s fourth leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, to only 10 points. However the senior point guard displayed his full arsenal of skills by compiling seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while serving as the floor general for Moline.
“One of the things I love about our team is the versatility. We have four players averaging in double figures, and tonight I was super impressed with the gritty performances of Robert Pulliam and Grant Welch,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor. “Rob has done an excellent job for us all year, but against UT, his defense was a real difference maker, and Grant was a monster on the boards for us.”
Pulliam, a senior, led all scorers with 16 points, and Welch, a junior, pulled down 11 rebounds while contributing eight points to the winning cause. Senior guard Kyle Taylor was also a major factor for Moline, with 11 points, six assists and three steals.
The Maroons led 15-12 after the first period as both teams took their time measuring each other’s defensive approaches. United Township made a run in the final minutes of the period led by senior Maliki Johnson, who scored 8 of his 12 points in the period.
The Maroons embarked on an 11-0 run to open the second quarter, and led by 13, 34-21 at the half. Offensively, Pulliam scored nine points in the period, and his defense helped contain UT’s potent outside shooting.
“It was definitely an emotional game for us, but also, we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well from the perimeter, which is a major aspect of our game,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “Moline has quick guards, and they played very solid defense tonight, and when we were able to make runs, they countered effectively.”
The Maroons put the game out of reach in the third quarter, with six players scoring in the frame and the backcourt combination of Harding and Taylor controlling the game tempo. Moline led after three periods 51-32, with Taylor hitting an NBA-length 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Moline slowed the tempo in the fourth period to cruise to the win, but a bright spot for Webber’s Panthers was the shooting of sophomore Caeden Terrell, who knocked down two long range 3-pointers and showed-off his defensive quickness.
The game was an encouraging mid-season barometer for Coach Taylor.
“I like where we are at this point in the season, especially in the improvement of our defense and rebounding,” said Taylor after the game. “We have a potent offense, and our quickness creates a turnover advantage for us in most games, and if we continue to get tougher defensively and box-out under the basket to gain rebounding position, I like our chances in the conference and beyond.”
Moline outrebounded United Township 28-25 on the night, but UT knocked down five 3-pointers to four for the Maroons.
The UT scoring leader on the night was junior Omarion Roberts, whose 16 points led all scorers. Junior DeVontay Wright did the job on the boards for the Panthers, pulling down nine rebounds in the game.
“We are showing signs of playing to our potential, and as we head into the heart of the schedule, we need to play with the energy we showed in the fourth quarter, attacking the rim for offensive rebounds and getting second chances to score,” Webber said.