Maroons shake off Alleman, roll to Big 6 victory

Unbeaten since the start of 2022, the Moline boys' basketball team looked to keep that spotless mark going Friday night when they traveled to Alleman High School's Don Morris Gymnasium to face the winless Pioneers.
The Maroons, however, were not about to take anything for granted.
Indeed, the host Pioneers battled the Maroons tough for the bulk of the first quarter before a 13-0 run enabled Moline to take a 16-point lead after one, eventually rolling to a 99-49 victory.
Moline coach Sean Taylor utilized two different five-player units, one to start the game and the second consisting of four-fifths of the regular starting lineup, and all played at a high level.
"We have a lot of good players," he said, "and we wanted to give them an opportunity."
The fact the Maroons were playing their third game in four days also figured into that equation, as well as playing two more Saturday at their third annual Eastbay Shootout.
"We played Tuesday and Wednesday, and we've got two (Saturday)," Taylor said. "We wanted to give everyone's legs a rest."
Among Friday's leaders for the Maroons was freshman forward Trey Taylor, who posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"Trey just loves the game of basketball, and I think that's important," said Coach Taylor. "You could see it in the summer; he loved being there. Then on into the fall and preseason, he embraced what we needed him to do."
Following back-to-back wins over Springfield Lanphier and Pattonville (Mo.) to close out 2021 with a fifth-place finish at the Pekin Holiday Tournament, Moline has rung in the new year with five more victories.
Now 15-3 and 5-2 in the Western Big 6, the Maroons will put their seven-game win streak on the line at the Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House, where they will play three games in the next three days.
Friday, Moline got out to a quick 7-2 lead behind five points from junior guard Conner Schimmel. However, Alleman hung tough as a Ryan Schmitt three-point play and a Lincoln Dorsey 3-ball had the hosts down by only one at 9-8.
However, a pair of Trey Taylor free throws and a Kyle Taylor 3-pointer signaled the start of Moline's game-changing first period run. With senior Rob Pulliam scoring seven of his 11 points in the first eight minutes, the Maroons rattled off 13 straight to go up 22-8.
Again, the Pioneers tried to claw back, as a Brendon Johannes bucket late in the first closed the gap to 22-13. However, Moline responded by scoring 10 of the next 16 points, with Pulliam's alley-oop dunk capping the period with a flourish and putting the Maroons up 32-16.
"I was happy with our whole first half," said Alleman coach Larry Oronzio, whose club remains in search of its first win at 0-13, 0-7 in the Big 6. "We got down in the first and came back and hung with them for about four or five minutes. I was happy with our effort."
Shooting 55% (21 of 38) in the first half and knocking down nine of 16 attempts from 3-point range, the Maroons maintained that double-digit lead throughout the second quarter. A Brock Harding 3-ball at the buzzer gave Moline a 54-29 halftime cushion.
Harding and Hunter Warren each finished with 13 points, with Kyle Taylor adding 12 points and Grant Welch 11 points. Maddux Dieckman grabbed nine rebounds.
"Hunter's been good for us all year," Coach Taylor said of Warren, who was three of four from 3-point range. "He's really shot it well."
For the Pioneers, Dorsey led the way with 15 points, with Ethan Georlett adding nine points and six rebounds and Noah Brinkman chipping in with eight boards.