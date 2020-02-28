Maroons top Panthers, snap 4-game skid

Friday night's renewal of the always-intense boys' basketball rivalry between Moline and United Township was as much about pride as anything else.
Pride, and a shot at building some momentum to take into next week's Class 4A regional tournament at Wharton Field House.
Up by 10 going into the fourth quarter, the Maroons saw the Panthers battle back to draw even with just over three minutes left to play, but junior guard Ryne Schimmel's tie-breaking bucket with 1:25 remaining gave Moline the closing kick it needed to prevail 40-36.
The win before a large and boisterous Senior Night crowd at East Moline's Panther Den enabled the Maroons (16-14) to break a four-game losing streak as they finished 6-8 in the Western Big 6 and sixth in the conference standings, a game ahead of UT (12-18, 5-9).
“We've been battling all year,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor. “We lost in overtime to Rock Island, lost on a last-second shot to Geneseo. … We've been right there in all of our games, which is a credit to our kids. We've got a bunch of young guys, and we may give up some height and weight, but we've never given up any grit.
“We've shown that the entire year. I've been pleased with the effort and the grit these guys have shown every day.”
Down 32-22 going into the fourth after a putback bucket by Moline reserve Grant Welch in the closing seconds of the third period, the Panthers showed their own share of grit as they battled back in the effort to edge the Maroons in the Big 6 standings.
Junior guard Daslah Geadeyan led the United Township charge, scoring nine of his 14 points in the final eight minutes, including a run of five straight capped with a 3-pointer that tied the game at 34-all with 3:08 remaining.
But Schimmel (13 points, four rebounds) broke that tie just over 90 seconds later, then teamed with Kyle Taylor (nine points) to hit four straight free throws in the closing minute to secure Moline's victory.
“Anyone could've made that shot. It just happened to be me,” said Schimmel. “I happened to get a good look. This is a huge confidence boost for us, beating UT at home; they've beaten some good teams this year.”
Apart from their fourth-quarter surge, the Panthers struggled to put points on the board. They trailed 8-1 after one and missed their first nine shots as Moline worked its way to a 12-point cushion.
“Defensively, this was another one of those nights where I liked a lot of the things we did,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “We just haven't found enough ways to score points. It's a make-or-miss game. They got some good looks and they made their shots.”
However, UT showed signs of what was to come, closing the gap to 17-10 on a Cyrus Little 3-pointer and a putback bucket by Davian Vallejo. A Michael Galvin bucket in the closing seconds gave Moline a nine-point halftime lead, which it stretched to 22-10 early in the third.
After a bucket by Malykai Trice with 2:09 left in the third got the hosts within 24-22, Geadeyan had the ball knocked out of his hands after some hard contact. He recovered it but was ruled to have traveled instead of drawing a foul, and the Maroons responded with an 8-0 run to close the quarter.
“(Geadeyan) got fouled, the ball was loose and he grabbed it. They called a travel, and I never got an explanation why,” said Webber. “It's been one of those years. Hopefully it evens out; we've got to keep grinding. It's a new season starting next week.”