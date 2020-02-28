Maroons top Panthers, snap 4-game skid

Friday night's renewal of the always-intense boys' basketball rivalry between Moline and United Township was as much about pride as anything else.

Pride, and a shot at building some momentum to take into next week's Class 4A regional tournament at Wharton Field House.

Up by 10 going into the fourth quarter, the Maroons saw the Panthers battle back to draw even with just over three minutes left to play, but junior guard Ryne Schimmel's tie-breaking bucket with 1:25 remaining gave Moline the closing kick it needed to prevail 40-36.

The win before a large and boisterous Senior Night crowd at East Moline's Panther Den enabled the Maroons (16-14) to break a four-game losing streak as they finished 6-8 in the Western Big 6 and sixth in the conference standings, a game ahead of UT (12-18, 5-9).

“We've been battling all year,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor. “We lost in overtime to Rock Island, lost on a last-second shot to Geneseo. … We've been right there in all of our games, which is a credit to our kids. We've got a bunch of young guys, and we may give up some height and weight, but we've never given up any grit.

“We've shown that the entire year. I've been pleased with the effort and the grit these guys have shown every day.”