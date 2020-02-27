McAleer and Kinney lead Sabers into substate finals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Xavier, led by senior guard Davis Wagner, had the upper hand early, bolting to a quick 10-3 lead as DeWitt didn’t score in the first 3½ minutes.

“Very high energy early, a few jitters from both teams I thought,’’ Gallagher said, crediting the 6-foot-5 McAleer with doing enough offensively to keep the Sabers alive. “He hit some shots outside but it was just a total team effort. That’s what you live for. That’s what these guys have been working for since last year.’’

The Sabers responded to the early charge with a run of their own. McAleer drained a pair of 3-pointers and Henry Bloom added one of his own as the Sabers scored the last nine points of the first quarter and the first four of the second quarter to grab the lead.

“I just knew something had to get going for us,’’ McAleer said. “The 3-point shot was there for me. I couldn’t quite get into the lane like I wanted to, but we just had to adapt to what they were doing to us.’’

Xavier briefly reclaimed the lead in the second quarter before Kinney began dominating inside, propelling the Sabers to a 31-27 halftime lead.

They pushed their advantage to 45-34 in the third quarter and kept adding to it by making 15 of 16 foul shots in the fourth quarter.