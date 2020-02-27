McAleer and Kinney lead Sabers into substate finals

DEWITT, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Xavier threw the first punch. The visiting Saints walked into a nearly full gym at Central DeWitt on Thursday night and jumped all over the home squad in the first few minutes.
But eventually it was the Sabers who delivered the knockout punch.
Led by the dynamic duo of Tucker Kinney and Alex McAleer, DeWitt recovered from a shaky start to roll to a 69-52 victory over Xavier and secure a spot in Monday's Class 3A substate final.
The Sabers (18-5) will take on Mount Vernon, a team that has defeated them twice already, at Cedar Rapids’ U.S. Cellular Center with a berth in the 3A state tournament on the line.
They can’t wait.
“We definitely want another shot at them,’’ Kinney said.
“I feel great about it,’’ McAleer added. “It’s hard to beat a team three times so we’ll give them a run for their money.’’
McAleer and Kinney each scored 21 points in Thursday’s victory, but they may have made an even larger impact at the opposite end of the court. Kinney grabbed 17 rebounds and McAleer hounded Xavier scoring leader Jacob Beckmann, who is six inches shorter, into a 4-for-13 shooting effort.
“That’s the power of Alex McAleer,’’ DeWitt coach Grady Gallagher said. “I think his quickness and length is something they don’t often see. We wanted to run Beckmann off the 3-point line. I don’t know if he ever quite got comfortable. I think a lot of it was because of Alex.’’
Xavier, led by senior guard Davis Wagner, had the upper hand early, bolting to a quick 10-3 lead as DeWitt didn’t score in the first 3½ minutes.
“Very high energy early, a few jitters from both teams I thought,’’ Gallagher said, crediting the 6-foot-5 McAleer with doing enough offensively to keep the Sabers alive. “He hit some shots outside but it was just a total team effort. That’s what you live for. That’s what these guys have been working for since last year.’’
The Sabers responded to the early charge with a run of their own. McAleer drained a pair of 3-pointers and Henry Bloom added one of his own as the Sabers scored the last nine points of the first quarter and the first four of the second quarter to grab the lead.
“I just knew something had to get going for us,’’ McAleer said. “The 3-point shot was there for me. I couldn’t quite get into the lane like I wanted to, but we just had to adapt to what they were doing to us.’’
Xavier briefly reclaimed the lead in the second quarter before Kinney began dominating inside, propelling the Sabers to a 31-27 halftime lead.
They pushed their advantage to 45-34 in the third quarter and kept adding to it by making 15 of 16 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Bloom accounted for six of those free throws and finished with 17 points.
Wagner scored 22 points to lead Xavier (11-12) but Beckmann was held to 11, only five of those coming in the last three quarters.
The Sabers now need to figure out how to do the same thing to Mount Vernon, which defeated them 68-58 on Dec. 20 and 72-56 on Jan. 31. The Mustangs advanced Thursday by hitting a rebound shot at the buzzer to defeat Dubuque Wahlert 66-65.
“Once the brackets came out, we knew if we were able to take care of business that’s who we’d get matched up with,’’ Gallagher said. “We want another shot at them. It’s hard to beat a team three times and we’ll be ready.’’