McEwen's big second half fuels Sabers past Knights

Gibson McEwen was silenced in the first half Friday night. The Central DeWitt senior was a basketball assassin in the second half.
McEwen poured in all of his 22 points after halftime, 13 consecutively for his team in the third quarter, as Central DeWitt walked out of Davenport Assumption High School with a 67-57 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys’ basketball triumph.
“I started running off screens harder and my teammates found me,” McEwen said. “Even when my shots weren’t going down early, the coaches were calling plays to get me open.
“They had confidence in me to keep letting it fly.”
Six-foot-9 post Shawn Gilbert had 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. When Assumption brought a second defender at Gilbert, it created openings on the perimeter for Central DeWitt.
Sabers reserve Michael Schneider buried a pair of 3-point shots in the first half. In the final two quarters, it was the McEwen show.
The 6-foot-1 guard missed his opening attempt in the third quarter, but then knocked in his next six tries — including four from beyond the arc.
“Our off-the-ball movement has really excelled this year,” McEwen said. “That was something we didn’t do a lot last year.”
McEwen hit a contested 3 from the top of the key before the third-quarter clock expired to help Central DeWitt (3-1, 3-1 MAC) outscore Assumption 20-9 in the period to break a halftime deadlock.
“(Gibson) comes and competes every day,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. “He knows at times they’re not going to fall, but as long as he stays engaged in the game, I know they’re going to fall for him at some point.
“That’s what happened in that second half. He’s a confident kid and it shows out there.”
With Gilbert’s presence on the low block, the Sabers are extremely difficult to defend when they can get perimeter shooting like they did Friday.
“Our goal is to play inside-out,” Marshall said.
Assumption (2-3, 2-2 MAC) had too many mistakes on both ends of the floor. Besides the inability to defend the Sabers’ inside-out game, the Knights turned the ball over 19 times and were a meager 10 of 23 at the foul line.
Leading scorer Noah Mack had 17 points, just three in the second half.
“We didn’t do ourselves any favors,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “Gilbert did a nice job on the low post and McEwen had a hell of a second half. You combine that with the extra opportunities and missed free throws, and that’s not a good recipe for success.
“We’re still learning and growing and trying to put the pieces together."
Jay Costello, returning from a hamstring injury, played his most extensive minutes of the season. He and Rico Byrd each had 10 points for the Knights.
For Central DeWitt, it was its second notable conference road win of the year already. It beat Bettendorf by double figures in the season opener.
“This is huge,” Marshall said. “As long as we continue to build on our fundamental skills we’ve been preaching since Day 1, our style of basketball, we’ll be competitive. That’s huge for us right now.”