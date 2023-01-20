McQueen Jr. shines again in Rock Island win over Geneseo

GENESEO – Marcus McQueen Jr. had his second consecutive memorable Friday night.

After banking in a buzzer-beating 3 to take down Sterling in overtime a week ago, McQueen Jr. followed it up with a team-high 16 points in Rock Island’s 78-50 road victory over Geneseo on Friday.

There weren’t any dramatics for Rocky to overcome against Geneseo, but McQueen Jr. kept his hot hand alive.

The sophomore guard was held scoreless in the first quarter, but burst onto the scene with four 3s in the second – three of which came back-to-back-to-back – to head into the locker room with a game-high 14 points. He finished with a game-high 16 points after a steal and layup in the third before Rock Island went deep into its bench for the final 13 minutes of play.

“My confidence is really building up,” McQueen Jr. said. “I didn’t play varsity at all last year, so I’m trying to get into the swing of things now. I feel like when my shots are falling, I’m hard to guard. I’m trying to build off of this, but I feel like the sky is the limit for me.”

Dezmund Jackson also continued to improve by adding 14 points for the Rocks after dropping a team-high 19 against Sterling. Both McQueen Jr. and Jackson have impressed Rock Island coach Marc Polite in recent weeks.

“Between (McQueen. Jr) and Dezmund Jackson, those are our two most improved players this year,” Polite said. “Not just how they are playing on the court, but how they are handling themselves and doing what we are asking them to do. We’ve seen their maturity grow and we are proud of them.”

The duo combined for 30 to help the Rocks break away from the Maple Leafs in the second quarter, but things were close in the first. Geneseo came out with 3s by Mason Lovig (7 points) and Landon Nordstrom (11 points) to take an early 8-5 lead.

“I thought the last three games we have played a lot better,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “We are still getting beat by a running clock in the fourth, but the guys are fighting and playing much better. It’s though mentally to be 0-18, but I like how they keep working and getting better.”

Geneseo’s physicality and toughness especially showed in the second half, and Polite was quick to acknowledge the Maple Leafs’ improvement after the game. Rocky won by 61 points (99-38) the first time the two teams met in December, but that number was cut down to 28 Friday.

“Give credit to Geneseo, I mean, they made some tough shots,” Polite said. “You can see the improvement they’ve made from the beginning of the season to now. They made shots in our faces and played hard. That says a lot about their development.”

However, Rock Island’s press changed things in a hurry in the second quarter. The Rocks went on runs of 7-0, 8-0 and 10-0 in the first half to take a 56-27 lead by halftime. Rocky shot 23 of 36 (64%) from the floor and forced 15 turnovers over the first two quarters.

“We can be really scary when we play defense like that,” McQueen Jr. said. “We are hard to score on when we lock down. It doesn’t matter who is in front of us, when we play good defense we are hard to beat.”

Rocky emptied the bench in the second half and ended the game with 12 different players who scored a bucket. Larry Olivier (10 points), KJ LaMonte (8 points) and Cameron Figgs (8 points) were the next three leading scorers.

“We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had to tighten the rotation down a bit, so it was good to get more guys in there,” Polite said. “We went as deep as we have gone in quite a while tonight. And I thought they played well. The guys understood the game plan and there wasn’t a drop off. I was proud of the effort.”

But now the Rocks’ attention turns towards next week, where Rocky will face United Township (16-5) and Moline (19-2) in two crucial WB6 contests.

“I’m anxious to see what we are going to look like when we play some of those upper-tier Western Big 6 teams,” Marc Polite said. “Where do we stand? Are we there yet? Or do we continue to make the same mistakes earlier in the year?

“I’m excited to find out and see what we’ve got.”