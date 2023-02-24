DUNLAP – As the only sophomore in the Rock Island High School boys basketball team’s starting lineup, Marcus McQueen Jr. came through in the biggest game of the season so far.

McQueen hit 5 of 11 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points to help the top-seeded Rocks beat fourth-seeded Dunlap 55-44 in Friday night’s Class 3A Dunlap Regional title game.

Rocky (21-12) advances to face second-seeded Peoria Richwoods in Tuesday’s Galesburg sectional semifinal at 7 p.m.

The Eagles (16-16) had the home-court advantage in an elbow-to-elbow setting, and the game was back and forth through three quarters. But the Rocks stepped up late defensively to outscore Dunlap 13-7 in the fourth quarter to win their third straight regional title and second straight under coach Marc Polite.

McQueen scored nine of Rocky’s 12 points in the third quarter and had a number of assists in the win.

“I’m a sophomore, so I feel like I’m the youngest,” McQueen said. “It’s not for me, it’s for my seniors. I’ve got two more years after this. I’m trying to do everything for them.”

Rock’s two senior starters also came up big in the win as Cameron Atkinson scored 13 points and Termell Akers had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Akers has dealt with injury this year, but he was a big part of Friday’s win, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter. His steal and two-handed slam dunk fired up the Rocky side and put the team up 48-39 with 4:12 to play.

“That I got another chance after dislocating my knee again, it’s just a real good feeling,” Akers said. “We’re looking forward to keep moving forward and go as far as we can.”

Rocky junior KJ LaMonte scored 11 points and the Rocks were 9 of 23 from deep.

“It feels pretty good to know that you have multiple scorers, multiple assisters, multiple rebounders,” Akers said. “It’s just good to know that your players can do multiple jobs instead of just one.”

“I feel like we’re really uneatable when we play together,” McQueen said. “Everyone plays their role and the seniors are leaders.

When we’re sharing the ball like that, everyone can score.”

Griffin Card led Dunlap with 14 points, Ryan DiGiallonardo had 11, and Austin Schaumburg had 10 for the Eagles.

Polite said McQueen is a gamer.

“There is a reason we have him on the floor,” Polite said. “He settles us down, he does a lot of the little things and it’s fun to see him emerge and step up to play some valuable minutes for us as a sophomore.”

Polite said McQueen stepped up with Atkinson and LaMonte drawing the primary attention from Dunlap.

“He knows he’s got to be able to step up and make shots for us,” Polite said, “and fortunately he made enough to be able to give us the lead.”

Rocky led 15-12 after one quarter and scored the last five points of the half to lead 30-25 at the break.

Polite thought the Rocks took better care of the ball after some early turnovers.

“In the first half, we had some turnovers that kind of led to some momentum for them. But in the second half, we settled down,” he said. “We didn’t give them any easy opportunities off of turnovers and I thought that was the big difference.”

He said Akers has been resilient this season to come back from injury.

“I really wanted him to be out there during this final stretch of his senior year, and he’s played some big valuable minutes for us,” Polite said. “I’m really happy and really proud of him.”

Akers said the team stepped up to finish the win and extend the season for at least another game.

“We kicked it into overdrive and we did what we had to do to win that game,” he said. “We’re kind of peaking at the right time. We’re playing our best basketball right now.”

Polite said the team split with Richwoods over the summer.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game,” Polite said. “They’re going to be well-coached. It’s going to be a battle. A really physical style game and we’ve got to gear up and get ready for them.”