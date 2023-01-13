McQueen's buzzer beater lifts Rock Island to win over Sterling in OT

The game was all but over.

Sterling led by two with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime, and had an 88% free-throw shooter at the line. Even with a miss, Rock Island’s chances were slim to none.

But they weren’t zero.

The free throw clanked off the left side of the rim and into Dezmund Jackson’s hands. From there, he already knew what to do.

Marcus McQueen Jr. had given him the scouting report.

“Before the play, I told (Jackson) that (the defender) wasn’t fast enough, so if he got the ball he should throw it down to me,” McQueen Jr. said.

And that’s exactly what Jackson did.

Once he got the rebound he threw it 20 feet down the court to McQueen, who took one dribble and launched a prayer while fading to the right to avoid the defender from the right wing.

And the bank was open.

McQueen kissed the 3-point heave off of the glass and his teammates, along with the student section, rushed the court and piled on top of McQueen Jr. in the moments after he sealed Rock Island’s 64-63 overtime victory over Sterling on Friday at Rock Island.

“I caught it and I felt like Kobe when I was in the air,” McQueen Jr. said. “Once it left my hand, I knew it was going in.

“That was the craziest finish I’ve had in my life. Without a doubt.”

Rock Island (13-6, 4-3 WB6) was called for travelling on its previous possession, and fouled Andre Klaver with a little over two seconds remaining. The Sterling (14-5, 4-3) crowd rose to its feet in applause, and many Rock Island fans did the same – but headed toward the concourse.

“I could have sworn the game was over, I’m not going to lie” junior guard KJ LaMonte said. “But when I saw that bank in, I just ran to Marcus.”

“That’s the most excited I’ve been in a while.”

McQueen Jr.’s shot saved Rock Island from losing a game the Rocks felt like they should have had in regulation.

Rocky led 51-37 with just over five minutes to go in the fourth before Sterling ended the game on a 20-6 run. The Golden Warriors also went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter.

“We are struggling to close games out,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “It’s the second game in a row we’ve had double-digit leads and allowed a team to crawl back. We just need to have more experience in those situations.

“But (the end) was two guys making a heads up play. I’m not going to take credit for it or act like it was something we had drawn up, but it was two guys recognizing the moment. And, the basketball gods blowing the wind in our direction. They stepped up and made a clutch shot.”

Rocky held a lead at the end of every quarter, except the fourth, but trailed by as many as six after Sterling took advantage of two Rock Island offensive lulls. However, Jackson (19 points), LaMonte (18 points) and Atkinson (12 points) got the Rocks out of each jam and led the Rocks on runs of their own.

“It’s fun when everybody gets to make shots and contribute to the game,” LaMonte said. “It’s just a lot better. And to win, that’s the best.”

Rocky survived a 14-0 Sterling lead in the second to take a 25-24 lead into the break, and then pounced at the start of the third quarter with a 7-0 run.

With LaMonte in the fold — he joined the team in late December — the Rocks now have a true playmaker that can attack the basket at will. But there are still kinks to sort out, which have only amplified now that Terrmell Akers (injury) recently returned to the lineup as well.

“We’ve added new bodies to our lineup and our rotation still isn’t set,” Polite said. “Most teams know by now, but we have a lot of pieces we are trying to implement. Sometimes it looks like we are moving forward, but other times it looks like we are taking steps back. We are just working through it and getting better.”

McQueen’s shot left an entirely new impression of the game to his squad. The message from Polite was simple - a win is a win.

“When it left his hand, I was like ‘That has a chance,’” Polite said. “And then the whole tide turned back in our direction when he made it. That’s basketball, though. The thrill of victory and agony of defeat. It’s sometimes in the balance that easily.

“We had the lead and then lost it, and for us to come down and hit a last second shot is bittersweet because there are things we definitely could have done better, but we will definitely take the win.”