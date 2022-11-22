MerCo, Fulton win openers at Orion

ORION — Returning its top four scorers from last season, the Mercer County boys' basketball season has lofty expectations for the 2022-23 prep campaign.

The new season began for the Golden Eagles Tuesday night at the Orion 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic against a Sherrard club riding high after a sizable first-night victory.

Looking to improve significantly on the defensive front this season, Mercer County made a strong opening-night statement in that regard by shutting out the Tigers in the fourth quarter to clinch a 37-23 win.

"Defense was one of our weaknesses last year," MerCo senior guard/forward Owen Relander said. "We've been working on getting better. That's what we're working towards in practice, practicing mostly man to man with a bit of zone. I thought we did very good tonight."

After Sherrard (1-1) had closed a 12-point lead down to 30-23 going into the fourth quarter, the Eagles turned up the heat defensively by forcing the Tigers into nine turnovers and a 0-for-12 shooting effort down the stretch.

"We're a pretty inexperienced team," said Sherrard coach Alex Johnson, whose club was led by junior guard Holland Anderson's 16 points and six rebounds. "There's a lot of growing pains. Right now, our defense is ahead of our offense."

In terms of offense, the Golden Eagles were fueled by the duo of Relander (12 points, 10 rebounds) and junior forward Colby Cox (11 points, nine rebounds).

"We've got other scorers too; it's not always going to be Owen, Chase (Olson, who tallied seven points) or me," Cox said. "After we get back in our rhythm, we're going to get good offense. Defensively, we knew our assignments and we executed pretty well."

After Sherrard grabbed an early 6-3 lead on 3-pointers by Anderson and Tucker Thieme, the Golden Eagles started to take flight as a bucket by Olson and a Relander three-point play gave them their first lead at 8-6.

Before the first quarter was over, Relander scored with a minute on the clock to give MerCo a 10-6 lead as it ended the opening period with seven straight points.

That run grew to 11-0 when Cox hit a bucket and a pair of free throws to start the second quarter. Anderson connected with 5:03 left in the first half to break that flurry and get the Tigers within six at 14-8, but a Cox three-point play at the 3:18 mark fueled another MerCo run.

By halftime, Mercer County had built a 22-12 lead as the trio of Cox, Olson and Relander combined for all of the Eagles' points.

"Colby and me have that chemistry coming from football," Relander said, "and Chase and Lucas (Collison) have both worked really hard in the offseason."

In the third quarter, the Eagles took their biggest lead of the game by going up 12 on two occasions, first at 28-16 and again at 30-18. However, Sherrard continued to show its resiliency.

Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the third, and Jack Hatlestad got his first points on a bucket with 59 seconds on the clock to get the Tigers within striking distance at 30-23 going into the final eight minutes.

"I'm proud of the way we battled," Johnson said, "but it's a loss, and we have to deal with it and bounce back Friday (against Fulton)."

Fulton 44, Alleman 33: Speaking of Fulton, the Steamers opened their season Tuesday night with just five practices under their collective belt, an aftereffect of the Fulton football team's run to the IHSA Class 1A state quarterfinals.

Alleman tried to take advantage, shaking off an early 7-0 deficit and hanging tough with the Steamers throughout the contest. But after a Lincoln Dorsey 3-pointer with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter got the Pioneers within 36-30, Fulton finished with an 8-3 run to secure the win.

"We got a little more dialed in today," Alleman coach Rick Thomas said. "We boxed out and rebounded better, and we took care of the basketball. We answered the challenge against a good basketball team, a very big basketball team; Fulton's going to win a lot of games.

"We hung in there for awhile. Overall, it was a much stronger effort."

Dorsey hit three 3-pointers and tallied 12 points to go with four steals, with Ethan Georlett pacing the Pioneers (0-2) with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting; each of them added four steals.

However, Fulton's 6-foot-6 junior forward Baylen Damhoff rose to the occasion with game-highs of 20 points and nine rebounds. He scored five straight points down the stretch after Alleman closed the gap to six.

Early on, it was fellow senior forward Ethan Price giving the Steamers a boost. He scored six of his 14 points in the first quarter to stake his club to a 14-11 lead after one.

"I love having Ethan out there getting his shots up," Damhoff said. "When they close on him, that helps get my teammates and myself open."

Down seven late in the second period, Alleman closed the gap to 21-18 by halftime after a pair of Georlett buckets. Fulton led by as much as 10 in the third period, but the Pioneers again rallied to within five before a Damhoff buzzer-beater put the Steamers up 32-25 going into the fourth period.

"You could tell we were a little sluggish. We're not quite there yet," Fulton coach R.J. Coffey said. "Baylen and Ethan are the two guys that bring back the most experience, and it was good to get them going early on."

Ridgewood 54, Abingdon-Avon 49: In a back-and-forth contest, Ridgewood was able to finish strong to give first-year head coach Brent Vincent his first victory. The Spartans (1-1) scored the final five points, breaking a 49-49 tie on a Wes Sandberg 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining.

Sandberg had nine points for Ridgewood, with Garrett Vincent pacing the Spartans by knocking down five 3-pointers and finishing with 19 points.

Up 14-13 after one on a Preston Moriarity putback bucket in the final minute, Ridgewood led by as much as eight points in the second quarter. However, Abingdon-Avon (0-2) battled back to close the gap to 28-25 at halftime as C.J. Pugh hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds on the clock.

Pugh and Kellen Hock fueled the Tornadoes' offense, with Hock posting a team-best 18 points and Pugh following with a 16-point effort.

The teams then dueled through the third period, with a Ryle Catour bucket with 45 seconds remaining giving the Spartans a 34-32 lead going into the final eight minutes.