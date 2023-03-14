For the first time in five years, the Mercer County High School boys' basketball squad called itself a conference champion.

Going 10-1 in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Golden Eagles (24-8) finished atop the league for the first time since sharing the 2018 LTC crown with Annawan and Wethersfield.

Having also shared the 2010 regular-season title with Wethersfield in the program's first year of existence, this season marked the first time Mercer County won the outright Lincoln Trail championship.

Additionally, the Golden Eagles also won the LTC Tournament for the first time since their debut following the 2009 Aledo/Westmer consolidation.

When the LTC recently announced its all-conference team for the 2022-23 season, four-fifths of MerCo's starting lineup — two seniors and two juniors — were honored with places on the squad.

Headlining the Eagles' All-LTC quartet is senior guard/forward Owen Relander. He averaged nearly 17 points and seven rebounds per game to help fuel a 13-game winning streak that catapulted MerCo to the regular-season league title.

Three of Relander's teammates earned second-team honors. Classmate and guard Chase Olson and juniors Lucas Collison, a guard, and forward Colby Cox were named to the second team.

Annawan (16-16) used a late-season surge in which it won 10 of its final 12 regular-season games to finish second in the LTC with an 8-3 mark. The Braves went into their finale against Mercer County with a chance to share the title, but fell 72-32 on the road.

Like MerCo, Annawan had one first-team pick among its three all-conference honorees.

Senior point guard Mason Heitzler was the Braves' lone representative on the first team; none of the member schools had more than one first-team selection.

Also earning all-conference recognition for the Class 1A regional semifinalists were senior guard Tyler Palanos (second team) and sophomore guard Brody Childs (honorable mention).

United (13-19) had a pair of All-LTC picks as senior guard/forward Abel Wilson was a first-team honoree and junior guard Hunter Hall was honorable mention.

Wethersfield (13-13), Ridgewood (7-24) and Galva (2-30) each had one all-conference representative.

The Flying Geese's junior guard/forward Landon Sauer was a first-team honoree. For the Spartans, junior guard Garrett Vincent was a second-team choice, as was Wildcats freshman guard Blake Stahl.