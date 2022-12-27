MerCo's Relander hits 1,000; Morrison, Riverdale go 2-0 at Warkins

PROPHETSTOWN — Owen Relander knew he was within striking distance of a milestone in his prep basketball career Tuesday afternoon.

The Alleman High School boys were just looking to add to the win column.

Both feats were accomplished at the 20th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.

Relander, the Golden Eagles' senior standout, approached his team's first day at the annual tournament with the same outlook as he closed in on 1,000 career points.

"I was trying not to think about (1,000 points)," said Relander, who hit the magic number with his 18 points in MerCo's 60-41 win over Stockton in Tuesday's first game at Prophetstown High School.

Relander went into the Eagles' first contest after the Christmas break needing 14 points to reach four figures for his four-year varsity career. True to form, he viewed every point through the team lens.

"I was thinking about the next possession and how to win the next game," he said. "We're just getting started on reaching our peak. We're still figuring out our defense and adding more things, so we can go into (Lincoln Trail Conference) play looking good."

Relander was one of three double-digit scorers for Mercer County in its opening win over the Blackhawks. Colby Cox chipped in 12 points, with Lucas Collison adding 10 points.

However, the 9-4 Golden Eagles' bid for a 2-0 start and to be in contention for a Warkins title was denied in its second game, a 61-57 loss to Morrison. Relander had 19 points, with Collison adding 16 and Cox 12 points.

Brenden Martin led the Mustangs (7-4) with 24 points. Earlier in the day, he went for 18 in a 56-36 victory over Stockton.

Photos: Morrison boys basketball defats Mercer County, 61-57, in Cliff Warkins Memorial tournament match

Pioneers rally for split: After a bumpy start and rough finish cost it in a 62-45 loss to Sterling Newman in its Warkins opener, Alleman got the pick-me-up it needed in its second game.

After Orion's Trey Erdmann converted a three-point play with 6.1 seconds left to put the Chargers up by one, the Pioneers' Lincoln Dorsey snared the long inbounds pass and just managed to keep his feet inbounds. He then fed D.J. Baker for the winning bucket with 1.6 seconds on the clock as Alleman prevailed 43-42 to split its Tuesday games.

Ironically, it was Dorsey who had fouled Erdmann after the latter stole the ball and scored, which at the time seemed to complete a Charger comeback from a 38-29 fourth-period deficit.

"Lincoln makes that mistake, then he comes back and makes a play to help us win the game," said Alleman coach Rick Thomas, whose club is now 3-12. "That's what seniors do."

Baker finished with 15 points against Orion, with Ryan Schmitt adding 10 points. Erdmann and Luke Dunlap each had 10 points for the Chargers. Earlier, Alleman's Ethan Georlett had 10 points against Newman.

"This was just for us," Thomas said of the last-second victory. "I thought today, we were more competitive for 32 minutes, especially in (the Orion) game. That really makes a difference."

Photos: Riverdale boys basketball defeats Fulton, 54-51, in Cliff Warkins Memorial tournament match

Rams take two: Struggling through a bit of a rough patch entering the Warkins Classic, Riverdale did its best to right the ship on Tuesday with a pair of victories.

After battling past Stark County 60-54 in its tourney opener, the Rams (9-5) held off Fulton for a 54-51 nightcap victory.

"We looked at our pool and saw what our bracket looked like, and it's probably the toughest here," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. "We were not playing well the week before Christmas, but I'd rather play two tough games and lose than play two easy games and win."

Led by junior guard Jake Willems, Riverdale ensured both battles were victorious. He went for 24 points against the Rebels, then tallied 17 against the Steamers.

Brody Clark added 22 points for Riverdale in the first game. In the nightcap, the duo of Ethan Kiddoo (15 points) and Jacob Watson (11 points) both hit double digits.

"At the end of the day, we want to play our best basketball come February and not right now," Kelly said, "but we learned some things about ourselves, which is going to come with being a young team."

Split decisions: Prior to its loss to Riverdale, Fulton (5-6) rolled past Stark County 59-31 behind the duo of Ethan Price (21 points) and Baylen Damhoff (20 points).

Tourney host Erie-Prophetstown (3-6) also split. Opening with a 33-23 win over Lena-Winslow behind Caleb Naftzger's 20 points, the Panthers fell 63-54 to Beecher despite a 25-point effort from Naftzger.