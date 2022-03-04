Metamora finds small margin for win in tilt with Rock Island 68-64

Metamora poked just enough holes in Rock Island's defense to garner a taut 68-64 victory on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 15-7 lead over Rock Island.

The Redbirds' offense darted to a 33-22 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

Metamora's influence showed as it carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Metamora had enough offense to deny Rock Island in the end.

