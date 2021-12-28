Metamora overwhelms Rock Island at State Farm Holiday Classic

NORMAL, Ill. — For the first time this season, Rock Island was held under 60 points.
The Rocks failed to get anything going offensively, and it resulted in a 65-44 loss to Metamora in the second round of the State Farm Holiday Classic at Normal West High School.
From start to finish, Rock Island failed to get shots to fall. The Redbirds built a 19-12 lead after the first quarter by using their size, a place the Rocks usually have an edge, to their advantage.
“We didn’t play well,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “We didn’t defend and we didn’t do the things we are asking our guys to do. I think that’s the reality of it. When you play quality teams and you don’t execute to your full capability, this is what is going to happen. Three of our last four games we have been in this boat. We have to figure some things out so we can play better basketball.”
By half, the Rocks were down 35-23. It was an amount of points that Rock Island is used to having by the end of the first quarter.
“We score from our defense,” Polite said. “When we are not defensively good, we take away a lot of possessions from us. That’s a big part of our system and when we are not fundamentally sound, it makes it hard for us to score those easy buckets that we so much rely on to push those margins up.”
But it was Metamora that built up the lead in the second half, outscoring the Rocks 30-21 in the final 16 minutes to earn the victory.
Rock Island struggled to find any open looks on the offensive end and began allowing easy looks in the paint by the end of the game. Metamora had three goal-shaking dunks in the final minutes to electrify its traveling crowd.
“The new car smell is starting to wear off,” Polite said. “I think we are regressing in some areas and teams are getting better. Early in the year we started quick and had an identity of what we wanted to do. We are at that point now where teams are figuring out how to beat us and we aren’t doing a very good job of adjusting.”
After a 7-0 start to the season that included a win over Moline at Wharton Field House, the Rocks have dropped three of five. One of the best scoring teams in the Western Big 6 has been held to under 65 in four of the past five games after scoring more than 75 in the first seven.
Marieon Anderson led the Rocks with 12 points and Amarion Nimmers added 11.
“We have to get back to player harder and playing tougher and this is the evolution of a season,” Polite said. “A lot of times people think it’s all up, up, up, but the reality is that you’re going to hit stretches where you doubt yourself. I think it’s up to us to come up with a plan to get back on track.”