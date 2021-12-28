Metamora overwhelms Rock Island at State Farm Holiday Classic

But it was Metamora that built up the lead in the second half, outscoring the Rocks 30-21 in the final 16 minutes to earn the victory.

Rock Island struggled to find any open looks on the offensive end and began allowing easy looks in the paint by the end of the game. Metamora had three goal-shaking dunks in the final minutes to electrify its traveling crowd.

“The new car smell is starting to wear off,” Polite said. “I think we are regressing in some areas and teams are getting better. Early in the year we started quick and had an identity of what we wanted to do. We are at that point now where teams are figuring out how to beat us and we aren’t doing a very good job of adjusting.”

After a 7-0 start to the season that included a win over Moline at Wharton Field House, the Rocks have dropped three of five. One of the best scoring teams in the Western Big 6 has been held to under 65 in four of the past five games after scoring more than 75 in the first seven.

Marieon Anderson led the Rocks with 12 points and Amarion Nimmers added 11.