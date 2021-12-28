Metamora rains all over Rock Island 65-44

Metamora painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island's defense for a 65-44 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Metamora opened with a 19-12 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.
The Redbirds registered a 35-23 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.
The Redbirds took charge in front of the Rocks 50-30 going into the fourth quarter.
