 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Prairie soars over Durant 74-46

  • Updated
  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Mid-Prairie broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 74-46 explosion on Durant on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 1, Mid-Prairie faced off against Wilton and Durant took on Tipton on February 1 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights stave off Wildcats

Knights stave off Wildcats

Luke Klostermann and his Davenport Assumption High School teammates have very good memories from a bad afternoon at Davenport North last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News