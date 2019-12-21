Moline beats Urbana on Schimmel 3 at the buzzer

In need of something good to happen, the Moline Maroons found it in a crazy way to end a four-game losing streak on Saturday night.

Having faced what Moline coach Sean Taylor called a "gauntlet," the Maroons got a buzzer-beating 3-point jumper by Ryne Schimmel to beat Urbana 54-51 in overtime at Wharton Field House.

"I don't think our guys understand the gauntlet we just faced," Taylor said. "We lost to Geneseo, Rock Island, Assumption and Galesburg, then we were facing an Urbana team that just beat a great Peoria Notre Dame team (Friday) night. I was a little worried about our guys being beaten down, and the way we played (Saturday) was impressive."

After Urbana made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 51 on a possession where they got five attempts before making one, the Maroons held onto the ball before Taylor called timeout with 11.9 seconds left.

On the inbound play, Kyle Taylor had his 3-point try blocked from the corner and Urbana rebounded but made a rushed outlet pass right into the hands of Schimmel. On a night when he was 3 of 15 before he caught the pass, this time he didn't have time to think. He took two dribbles and was right on the money for the game winner.