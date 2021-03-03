Moline bench provides energy in win over Mon-Rose

Amid a stretch of playing five games in five days, Moline basketball coach Sean Taylor knows the importance of utilizing every player on the bench.
The Maroons’ reserves did not miss a beat in Wednesday’s 80-50 non-conference win over Monmouth-Roseville.
It was the fifth straight win for the Maroons (11-2) and fifth straight loss for the Titans (2-5).
Although part of the reason to alter minutes was keeping fresh legs in the final stretch of the season, Taylor is confident in his younger non-starters. Sophomores Kayden Velasquez and Maddux Dieckman (seven points, six rebounds) logged early minutes as Moline led 28-17 after one quarter.
“I think we have good depth on our team,” Taylor said. “We play seven or eight guys on a nightly basis, but I think Dieckman is capable of giving us minutes and he’s grown by leaps and bounds. Hunter Warren’s a Division I baseball athlete so we know he can do it. We like our team and we like our guys.”
Warren, a Wright State baseball commit, hit his first two 3-pointers and finished with six points. Another sophomore, Jasper Ogburn, hit all three of his shots and scored six points.
The sophomores complemented an efficient night from the starters, led by Ryne Schimmel’s game-high 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting. The senior made 4 of his 5 3-pointers in the win.
“It’s amazing how smooth he is,” Taylor said of Schimmel. “He’s a complete basketball player.”
Sophomore starters Brock Harding (13 points, five assists) and juniors Rob Pulliam (12 points) and Kyle Taylor (nine points) stayed engaged when the reserves came in, cheering late when freshmen Peyton Olmstead and Vinny Adjanohounbeta each got a bucket.
As players who came to varsity early on, Taylor and Harding know the importance of that kind of encouragement.
“We have great teammates,” Taylor said. “The chemistry on this team is outstanding and I think that’s just an example of how it is.”
Moline’s quickness and offensive skill overwhelmed the Titans, who have dealt with additional adversity in a shortened season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longtime coach Chuck Grant’s team was in quarantine for the first two weeks of the season, and did not play until Feb. 18. They lost senior and leading scorer Quincy Lovitt-Talivaa to injury in the opener, a game in which he had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists through three quarters.
Grant said his team battled Wednesday night, and accomplished all it could.
“We battled, and that’s what we came up here to do,” Grant said. “We came to get it on with them. They drilled us, but I think they knew we were there.”
The Titans have been searching to make up for the offense lost in the absence of their leading scorer.
Junior Connor Thompson led the Titans with 19 points and senior Jimmy Connell scored 10. Junior post man Ben Anderson had seven points and eight rebounds.
“We’ve been making strides,” Grant said. “This is the sixth out of the last seven seasons we’ve lost a top-flight player for an extended period. We normally had time to get it going. … You don’t have that in a three-and-a-half week season.”
Despite that, Grant said his team continues to battle. The Titans play another Western Big 6 Conference team in United Township next Monday.
“We’ve just got to go out and man up, and we did,” Grant said. “I was pleased with the kids.”