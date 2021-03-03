Moline bench provides energy in win over Mon-Rose

“It’s amazing how smooth he is,” Taylor said of Schimmel. “He’s a complete basketball player.”

Sophomore starters Brock Harding (13 points, five assists) and juniors Rob Pulliam (12 points) and Kyle Taylor (nine points) stayed engaged when the reserves came in, cheering late when freshmen Peyton Olmstead and Vinny Adjanohounbeta each got a bucket.

As players who came to varsity early on, Taylor and Harding know the importance of that kind of encouragement.

“We have great teammates,” Taylor said. “The chemistry on this team is outstanding and I think that’s just an example of how it is.”

Moline’s quickness and offensive skill overwhelmed the Titans, who have dealt with additional adversity in a shortened season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longtime coach Chuck Grant’s team was in quarantine for the first two weeks of the season, and did not play until Feb. 18. They lost senior and leading scorer Quincy Lovitt-Talivaa to injury in the opener, a game in which he had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists through three quarters.

Grant said his team battled Wednesday night, and accomplished all it could.