Moline boys' balance on display in win over Geneseo

“Yes, we’ve put a nice streak together to kick off 2022, and the keys for us have been a combination of good ball movement on the offensive end, and being able to create strong defensive pressure to shut down our opponents’ scorers,” said Taylor. “Each week our team displays more and more depth, especially on offense, where we have several guys capable and willing to pick up the slack offensively, and as a coach I know I can get tremendous effort from every player on the floor.”

Geneseo’s junior court leader, Bristol Lewis, put together another impressive performance for the Maple Leafs, with 19 points and 7 rebounds on the night, but the depth of the Moline team, and the momentum they have built during the winning streak to start the year, proved to be too much to overcome.

“Bristol had another strong night for us, but Moline has too many offensive weapons and in the third quarter especially, they were able to put together a very solid run,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. “We’ve had periods this season when we were able to effectively compete with the top teams in our conference, and our guys are continuing to improve and play as hard as possible.”