Moline boys' balance on display in win over Geneseo

GENESEO — Halfway through the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School between the Maple Leafs and the Moline Maroons, Moline senior Robert Pulliam electrified the crowd with a highlight reel play for the ages.
Pulliam soared above the rim for a one-handed rebound and put-back dunk. And then, with the clock expiring in the third quarter, he did it again to give Moline a 21-point lead after three periods.
With Pulliam and the backcourt duo of junior Brock Harding and senior Kyle Taylor leading the way, Moline’s balanced scoring powered the Maroons to their twelfth straight victory, 78-50.
Harding, Taylor and Pulliam combined for 40 points with Taylor scoring 14 and Harding and Pulliam netting 13 each. Junior Grant Welch and freshman Treyvon Taylor each also broke into double figures with 10 points, and junior Jasper Ogburn added eight on 4 for 5 shooting.
“We are a very versatile team, with our balanced attack on any given night we can put four or five guys in double figures, which makes us pretty difficult to defend,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor after the game.
With the victory, Moline reached the all-important 20-win threshold on the season, with an overall record of 20-3. The Maroons sit alone in third place in the conference with a record of 7-2, trailing only Quincy and Rock Island.
“Yes, we’ve put a nice streak together to kick off 2022, and the keys for us have been a combination of good ball movement on the offensive end, and being able to create strong defensive pressure to shut down our opponents’ scorers,” said Taylor. “Each week our team displays more and more depth, especially on offense, where we have several guys capable and willing to pick up the slack offensively, and as a coach I know I can get tremendous effort from every player on the floor.”
Geneseo’s junior court leader, Bristol Lewis, put together another impressive performance for the Maple Leafs, with 19 points and 7 rebounds on the night, but the depth of the Moline team, and the momentum they have built during the winning streak to start the year, proved to be too much to overcome.
“Bristol had another strong night for us, but Moline has too many offensive weapons and in the third quarter especially, they were able to put together a very solid run,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. “We’ve had periods this season when we were able to effectively compete with the top teams in our conference, and our guys are continuing to improve and play as hard as possible.”
The first quarter of the game featured multiple lead changes, but a four-point spurt in the final minute of the period fueled a 17-13 lead for the Maroons. Coach Taylor’s balanced approach resulted in five Maroon players in the scoring column in the period.
In the second period, Moline picked up the pace offensively and heightened their defensive pressure behind Pulliam, Harding and Taylor to lead by 12 points at the half, 39-27. The Maroons connected on four 3-pointers in the quarter, two by Taylor, and one each by Harding and junior Grant Welch.
The third quarter was when the physical abilities of Pulliam and Harding gave the advantage to Moline, Pulliam in the paint and Harding in finding his teammates for scores.
“Rob has amazing physical skills, and as impressive as he is on offense, his defensive skills, both down low and on the perimeter have provided us with great energy, and Brock’s ability to find the open man keeps his teammates focused and working hard,” said Coach Taylor.
Leading by 21 points at the end of the third quarter, Taylor emptied his bench in the fourth period as the Maroon’s cruised to the 78-50 win.
“We picked up our 20th win, which is something every team strives for, and next we go to Rock Island on Friday night, so let’s see if we can keep the streak going,” Taylor said.
Geneseo (7-14 on the season, 1-8 in the WB6) travels to Alleman on Friday night, and Storm is concentrating on the positive attitude his team has exhibited throughout the season and in the competitive Western Big 6.