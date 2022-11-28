Moline boys basketball wants to 'put on a show' this season

If there are such things as ‘super teams’ at the high school level, Moline boys basketball has an argument to be included in the conversation.

Whether the Maroons play to their full potential this season is yet to be seen, but Moline will trot out one of the most talented starting fives in the state with two University of Iowa commits in Brock Harding and Owen Freeman. And there’s a couple more that will play at the next level in the future as well.

But before the pair go play in the Big Ten Conference, they have a lot to prove before graduation in the spring. They’ve heard the noise and high expectations surrounding the program.

“The first thing that comes to mind (that I want to accomplish) is everything … every single thing that gets thrown our way,” Harding said. “We’re trying to win every game, every night. We want to put on a show and have fun while we’re doing it … go out with a bang for sure.”

Those following the Maroons will not only have a reason to visit Wharton Field House because of the talent on Moline, but coach Sean Taylor made sure to challenge his team with opponents such as Simeon, Vashon (Mo.), East St. Louis, Rolling Meadows, Wisconsin Lutheran, Carmel (Ind.) and Normal Community — in addition to Rock Island, United Township and Quincy.

It’s a schedule specifically built to get the team ready for postseason play.

“I think we have a really good group and we wanted to challenge them,” Taylor said. “The Western Big 6 is as good as it has been since I’ve been here. Our kids love competing and I think they’re going to like playing in these types of games. I think they force you to learn from different situations.”

And so far, that’s exactly what happened.

Moline trailed 70-49 against Wisconsin Lutheran at the end of the third quarter, but cut the deficit to 85-80 before coming up short. However, the Maroons bounced back Saturday with a 63-54 victory over Carmel to get back to 1-1 before WB6 play tips off Friday against Galesburg.

Harding had 34 points against Wisconsin Lutheran, and Freeman dropped 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Carmel.

The pair have played together in AAU for years, and that connection has just grown stronger now that they have joined forces at Moline.

“It’s been really fun (to play with Harding) because we know each other’s game and we know the level that we’re going to play,” Freeman said. “We push each other in practice and it translates to the game really well. Plus, (Harding) knows my game really well. He knows when to give me the ball.”

With Freeman, Moline will play a lot different this season than last.

The 6-foot-11 power forward gives the Maroons a dominant presence in the paint that was missing a year ago. As a junior at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Freeman averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds a game on his way to an Associated Press first team all-state selection.

As for Harding, he led Moline with 19.3 points per game and recorded a team-high 186 assists. In the summer, Moline won the Hoop Mountain Shootout and beat Glenbrook South and Whitney Young in the Ridgewood Live event with Freeman in the fold.

“I think (Harding and Freeman) balance each out,” Taylor said. “Brock is really good off the dribble and he’s got such good vision. Owen runs the court and catches everything. He’s really skilled around the basket, so I think they compliment each other well. And then we have some really good shooters that go along with them too that spreads us out.”

While teams may focus on Harding and Freeman, the Maroons will still have Trey Taylor, Grant Welch and Jasper Ogburn on the floor.

Trey Taylor had significant minutes as a freshman last season and scored 15 points in the win over Carmel on Saturday. Welch was a second team all-WB6 member after scoring 10.9 points per game and shooting over 30% from beyond the arc last year.

Moline believes its depth, which coach Taylor said has brought practices to a new level competitively, will be one of its biggest strengths this season.

“I think (our depth) is the biggest and most underrated part of our team,” Harding said. “In our first two games we rotated seven guys, but they were a different seven guys. The minutes bumped around the first two games. A lot of people talk about us (Harding and Freeman), but that opens up a lot of other things for everyone else. That’s what makes our team special.”

Moline went 28-5 and won its first regional title since 2018 with a win over Minooka last season, but the Maroons fell short in the Western Big 6 title race to Quincy.

While the end goal may be set high, those on the team want the postseason path to begin with a conference title.

“I’d say for me it’s a big goal because I’ve been here for four years and I’m still yet to win the Big 6,” Harding said. “I’ve gotten accolades myself and we’ve had great teams and great records, but I still haven’t won that. So in my eyes, that’s something I really want to go out on with it being my last year.

“I want to try to win conference and then see how the postseason goes after that.”