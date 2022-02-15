Moline boys beat Alleman, secure second in Big 6

Moline put an exclamation point on their season Tuesday with a 29-point Western Big Six victory over Alleman at Wharton Field House.

With the 97-68 win on senior night, Coach Sean Taylor’s Maroons finished their regular season 26-4 and in second place in the WB6 with a record of 12-2, trailing only conference champion Quincy.

Taylor was able to provide important court time to multiple players on his roster, a major goal heading into the game.

“We have a team where on any given night, four or five players can score in double figures, and importantly, our coaching staff is confident that every player is capable of contributing quality minutes, helping us with aggressive defense and quick transitions to the offensive game as well,” Taylor said.

Moline seniors Alec Ponder and Robert Pulliam provided the offensive punch to lead the Maroons to a five-point first quarter lead, 22-17. Pulliam hit two 3-pointers in the quarter and added two steals and three rebounds as part of a 24-point, seven-rebound night, while Ponder scored 11 points and collected three rebounds.

Although the game’s outcome was never in doubt, Coach Larry Oronzio’s Pioneers (0-26, 0-14 in WB6) put together their season’s most prolific scoring night with 68 points, and the 17 points the Pioneers put up in the 1st quarter, led by sophomore Ryan Schmitt’s seven points in the period, and four points from both sophomore Daniel VanDeHeede and junior Ethan Goerlett, set the offensive tone for Alleman.

“I’m proud of the way our guys moved the ball, both inside and on the perimeter,” Oronzio said. “We were able to establish some good offensive rhythm and also knocked down several shots from outside the 3-point line.”

Moline led at halftime by the score of 48-21, with the Maroons connecting on seven 3-pointers in the first half, including two each by Pulliam and junior Brock Harding.

Alleman enjoyed its best offensive eight minutes of the season in the third period, scoring 28 points in the frame. Junior Ethan Goerlett had 11 points in the quarter, and his 25-point night for the Pioneers was also the season high for his team. Though Alleman outscored Moline in the period, Moline still led 72-49 at the end of three, with Pulliam adding eight more points to his game total in the period.

The Maroons knocked down 16 three-point shots on the night with Kyle Taylor (12 points) and Harding (9 points) connecting for three each. Alec Ponder had a big night for the Maroons, with 22 points (three 3-pointers) and eight rebounds.

For Alleman, the strong offensive night provides momentum for the Class 2A playoffs.

“We face Erie-Prophetstown on Saturday, and if we move the ball and shoot the way we did tonight, I’m hopeful we can have a solid postseason,” Oronzio said.

In addition to Georlett’s huge night, senior Jackson Praet contributed 11 points and six rebounds, and VanDeHeede added nine points and five boards.

Now the focus turns to the postseason.

“The new season starts next week," Taylor said. "We have great balance on our team, we’ve established an identity where we concentrate on defense and rebounding, and when we perform well in those aspects of the game, our offense flows from there, so we are prepared and excited about the possibilities before us."

Moline is the #2 seed in the Minooka Regional, and will play 8th seeded Plainfield South on Wednesday of next week.

