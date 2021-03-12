Moline boys closing season with a flourish after routing Alleman

"These guys got a lot of experience this year. We're deep, with a lot of good players, and we had good balance (Friday). The guys shared the ball well and played to a standard."

The sophomore guard duo of Jasper Ogburn and Hunter Warren made the most of their minutes Friday, with each posting 11 points to share game-high scoring honors. Junior guard Kyle Taylor also hit double-digits for the Maroons with 10 points.

Grant Welch hit three 3-pointers to account for all nine of his points, with Brock Harding adding eight points and the duo of Rob Pulliam and Peyton Olmstead each adding seven.

The senior duo of Galvin and Schimmel added six points each, with Schimmel grabbing five rebounds. For the Pioneers (0-10, 0-9), Rico Byrd led the way with 10 points and five boards.

The Maroons set the standard right from the opening tip by scoring the game's first 17 points and taking a 21-4 lead after one. With Welch and Pulliam scoring all of their points in the first half and Kyle Taylor hitting a pair of second-period treys, Moline shot 59% (20 of 34) before intermission to build a commanding 49-12 halftime lead.

Now, Moline looks forward to today's 4 p.m. "regional championship" against Richwoods at Wharton Field House to finish off the year.