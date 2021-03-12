Moline boys closing season with a flourish after routing Alleman

With no postseason on the horizon this year, the Moline boys' basketball squad took a unique approach to the final week of a shortened regular-season campaign.
"We told the guys that this week was going to be a little bit like regional week," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "Quincy was the first round game, and Peoria Richwoods (Saturday afternoon) is the regional championship. That's going to be a high-level game."
Wrapping up their Western Big 6 Conference schedule Friday night at Alleman High School in Rock Island, the Maroons set themselves up for today's finale by rolling to a decisive 83-34 victory over the Pioneers at Don Morris Gymnasium.
Taking a 15-3 record into its regular-season closer, Moline will finish with the most overall victories by any Big 6 club as it became one of just two league members — the other being United Township — to play a full 14-game conference slate.
With Friday's win following up a 78-54 home victory over Quincy this past Tuesday, the Maroons finish as the Big 6 runner-up with an 11-3 conference mark.
"For the entire year, the guys did a great job of playing for one another," Taylor said. "They set goals, and they continued to work towards them. We have two wonderful seniors that we'll miss in Ryne (Schimmel) and Michael (Galvin), but we'll have everyone else back next year.
"These guys got a lot of experience this year. We're deep, with a lot of good players, and we had good balance (Friday). The guys shared the ball well and played to a standard."
The sophomore guard duo of Jasper Ogburn and Hunter Warren made the most of their minutes Friday, with each posting 11 points to share game-high scoring honors. Junior guard Kyle Taylor also hit double-digits for the Maroons with 10 points.
Grant Welch hit three 3-pointers to account for all nine of his points, with Brock Harding adding eight points and the duo of Rob Pulliam and Peyton Olmstead each adding seven.
The senior duo of Galvin and Schimmel added six points each, with Schimmel grabbing five rebounds. For the Pioneers (0-10, 0-9), Rico Byrd led the way with 10 points and five boards.
The Maroons set the standard right from the opening tip by scoring the game's first 17 points and taking a 21-4 lead after one. With Welch and Pulliam scoring all of their points in the first half and Kyle Taylor hitting a pair of second-period treys, Moline shot 59% (20 of 34) before intermission to build a commanding 49-12 halftime lead.
Now, Moline looks forward to today's 4 p.m. "regional championship" against Richwoods at Wharton Field House to finish off the year.
"Richwoods finished second in their conference, the Big Twelve, and we finished second in ours," Taylor said. "I think it'll be a really good game. It'll be fun to compete against them.
"Our kids would've liked to have had a chance to win a regional title, but they still had a fun year and they can build on this for next season."