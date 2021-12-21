Moline boys' offense explodes in win over Urbana

“Brock does a great job of letting the game come to him, not forcing shots or turning the ball over on our side, and when Urbana was able to go on a run in the second quarter, he led the way for us by setting up both good shots and the right shots in those situations where we regained offensive control of the game,” said Coach Taylor.

The Maroons opened the game on a 9-0 run, and looked unstoppable, but Urbana senior Jimmy Nixon hit two 3s and a two-point bucket on a drive to the basket to keep Urbana in the game. Moline led after the first period by the score of 22-14.

In the second quarter, Kyle Taylor was on fire for Moline, connecting on three straight 3-pointers, and compiling 12 points in the period, as Harding dished out four assists as well. At the half, Moline was in solid command of the game, leading by 20 points at 51-31, and the only reason Urbana wasn’t blown out at the half was the 13 points from senior Kevin Cobb in the second period of action.

“Our guards did a good job of limiting the looks from Urbana’s outside gunners,” said Coach Taylor. “We knew that Cobb could shoot the ball from just about anywhere on the court, and we stressed the importance of crashing the boards and limiting him and their other shooters to one shot.”