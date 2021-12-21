Moline boys' offense explodes in win over Urbana

The Moline offense almost reached triple digits on Tuesday night at Wharton Field House as four Maroons scored 10-plus points in their nonconference rout of the Urbana Tigers.
When the smoke cleared from four quarters of fast-paced action, the Maroons had a 33-point victory, 95-62, and improved their overall record to 8-2. Moline currently sits in third place in the Western Big 6 with a 2-2 conference record.
Senior Kyle Taylor led the offensive charge for Moline with 23 points (including six 3-pointers), and junior point guard Brock Harding put together a complete game with 19 points, 11 assists and six steals.
In addition to the big nights from Harding and Taylor, senior Robert Pullman and junior Grant Welch each contributed 16 points on the offensive end.
“We knew heading into the game that Urbana was quick and had some good shooters from the 3-point arc, and the fact that we put ourselves in solid position with a strong offensive start allowed us to defensively hold on when Urbana put together a couple of runs in the game,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor after the game.
Harding, Moline’s court leader and top scorer (third in the Western Big 6), did not score in the first quarter but did a masterful job of finding his teammates for open looks and easy shots at the rim while directing the offense as well as creating turnovers on the defensive end of the court.
“Brock does a great job of letting the game come to him, not forcing shots or turning the ball over on our side, and when Urbana was able to go on a run in the second quarter, he led the way for us by setting up both good shots and the right shots in those situations where we regained offensive control of the game,” said Coach Taylor.
The Maroons opened the game on a 9-0 run, and looked unstoppable, but Urbana senior Jimmy Nixon hit two 3s and a two-point bucket on a drive to the basket to keep Urbana in the game. Moline led after the first period by the score of 22-14.
In the second quarter, Kyle Taylor was on fire for Moline, connecting on three straight 3-pointers, and compiling 12 points in the period, as Harding dished out four assists as well. At the half, Moline was in solid command of the game, leading by 20 points at 51-31, and the only reason Urbana wasn’t blown out at the half was the 13 points from senior Kevin Cobb in the second period of action.
“Our guards did a good job of limiting the looks from Urbana’s outside gunners,” said Coach Taylor. “We knew that Cobb could shoot the ball from just about anywhere on the court, and we stressed the importance of crashing the boards and limiting him and their other shooters to one shot.”
The Maroons increased their lead to 74-51 after the third quarter, and Coach Taylor was able to empty his bench in the fourth period, providing valuable playing time to several of his younger players.
“Maddux Dieckman in particular did a very solid job for us as he was able to pick up some increased minutes on the court, and several other guys showed tremendous hustle and discipline because sometimes those situations can get a bit sloppy,” Taylor explained.
Dieckman, a junior forward for the Maroons, finished with six points and four rebounds.
The Tigers also had four players in double figures offensively. Cobb led Urbana with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. Nixon added 11 points, senior Jermontre Young had 11 points as well, and sophomore center Malcolm Norris contributed 10 points and six rebounds. Urbana sits at 0-7 on the season.
Moline faces Normal West at Wharton Field House on Wednesday night, and after the break, the Maroons will travel to the Pekin Holiday Tournament.
“Normal West will be a good game, they feature a 6-foot-7-inch kid who has been recruited as a tight end by Oklahoma State, so it will be a good test for us, especially in the paint,” Taylor said. “We don’t possess that kind of size down low, so we’ve got to get the job done in other aspects of the game.”