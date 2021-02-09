Moline boys pounce on Geneseo early in rout

With two games already under its collective belt, the Moline boys' basketball squad was more than primed for Tuesday night's Western Big 6 Conference opener at Wharton Field House.
By contrast, visiting Geneseo came in not only playing its first game of the COVID-19 truncated prep season but was beginning the post-Isaiah Rivera era and also had senior standout Kade Ariano sidelined due to illness.
The Maroons took advantage right from the outset, finishing the first quarter with eight straight points to ignite a decisive 19-0 run as they rolled to a 64-38 victory over the Maple Leafs and a 3-0 start.
"Our first two games were huge in building momentum, and we came in here feeling good for our first Big 6 game," said Moline senior standout Ryne Schimmel. "We were looking for a good start to Big 6 play."
With Schimmel's 13 points and five rebounds complemented by junior Rob Pulliam's game-high 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, the Maroons had a spring in their collective step right from the outset, and it showed.
Pulliam and Schimmel combined for 14 first-quarter points (eight by Pulliam) as Moline scored the game's first six points. After Geneseo made it 10-5 on a P.J. Moser 3-pointer and an Anthony Pierce bucket, the hosts sprinted to the opening-period buzzer, with Schimmel scoring with 7.8 seconds on the clock for an 18-5 lead.
"It helped that we'd played a couple of times already, and they hadn't played yet," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "Our guys took advantage of that and made it difficult from the beginning."
Shooting 67% (20 of 30) in the first half, the Maroons reeled off 19 straight points to go up 29-5 before Geneseo sophomore standout Bristol Lewis scored with 4:25 left in the second period to break the ice.
However, a subsequent 11-0 sprint helped Moline open up a commanding 46-11 halftime lead as sophomore guard Brock Harding chipped in eight points and three steals.
"Everyone was very high-energy coming off a 2-0 weekend," Pulliam said. "We definitely wanted to come out and keep our winning streak going. We worked hard in practice to do that."
Lewis and senior Kyle Traphagan, the two Leafs expected to help fill the scoring void left by Rivera's graduation, were plagued by Moline's defense throughout the first half, mustering one bucket between them. Lewis finished with nine points, seven coming in the second half.
"This was the first game, and it showed, especially being shorthanded," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, who also got eight points and four rebounds from Moser. "We had everything stacked against us, and we didn't do some of the things we thought we could do.
"We tried to keep working on what needed working on, and we had some bright spots in the second half. That gives us something to build on."
Moline's starters ended up taking the second half off, making way for the Maroons' youth corps. Sophomore Hunter Warren hit a pair of 3-pointers and added eight points, with classmate Kayden Velasquez adding four rebounds.
"They've very good players," Taylor stated. "Our sophomore class is a deep class, and they remind me of the class that had guys like Deonte (Billups) and Brody (Harding). They could be one of our best classes."