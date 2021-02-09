Moline boys pounce on Geneseo early in rout

"It helped that we'd played a couple of times already, and they hadn't played yet," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "Our guys took advantage of that and made it difficult from the beginning."

Shooting 67% (20 of 30) in the first half, the Maroons reeled off 19 straight points to go up 29-5 before Geneseo sophomore standout Bristol Lewis scored with 4:25 left in the second period to break the ice.

However, a subsequent 11-0 sprint helped Moline open up a commanding 46-11 halftime lead as sophomore guard Brock Harding chipped in eight points and three steals.

"Everyone was very high-energy coming off a 2-0 weekend," Pulliam said. "We definitely wanted to come out and keep our winning streak going. We worked hard in practice to do that."

Lewis and senior Kyle Traphagan, the two Leafs expected to help fill the scoring void left by Rivera's graduation, were plagued by Moline's defense throughout the first half, mustering one bucket between them. Lewis finished with nine points, seven coming in the second half.

"This was the first game, and it showed, especially being shorthanded," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, who also got eight points and four rebounds from Moser. "We had everything stacked against us, and we didn't do some of the things we thought we could do.