1. Moline (6-1, LW: 1)
The trio of Deonte Billups, Brody Harding and Drew Wiemers delivered in last Saturday's 55-45 home win over Normal West. Billups had 20 points, Harding poured in 11 of his 15 in the third quarter and Wiemers finished with 12. Moline, winner of five straight, is averaging 68 points a game.
Next up: Friday vs. United Township; Saturday vs. North Scott
2. North Scott (4-0, LW: 2)
Coach Shamus Budde's team has handcuffed its last two opponents to 38 and 39 points, respectively. Cortaviaus Seales tossed in 20 points, just one off his career high, during Tuesday's 11-point road win over Pleasant Valley. Three of North Scott's next four opponents are a combined 15-1.
Next up: Friday vs. Bettendorf; Saturday vs. Moline
3. Bettendorf (4-0, LW: 3)
The Bulldogs are the MAC's top scoring offense at nearly 74 points per game. D.J. Carton is averaging 25 points a contest, while Blake Tyler and Lucas Hayes are also scoring in double figures for coach Curtis Clark's team. Bettendorf is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.
Next up: Friday at North Scott; Saturday vs. Rock Island
4. Davenport Central (5-0, LW: 5)
Keshawn Pegues, Josh English and Kaiden Phillips have been in double figures each of the past two games for the Blue Devils. Off to its best start in more than a decade, Central is averaging 27 free throw tries per game. Emarion Ellis is expected to return from suspension Saturday.
Next up: Friday at Muscatine; Saturday vs. Alleman
5. United Township (7-1, LW: NR)
Defense has been the theme for the Panthers, who are allowing just more than 35 points per game during their current seven-game win streak. Daveon Ellis had 14 points in the 44-41 triumph over Galesburg, and Atem Agot recorded 15 points and eight boards in a 42-39 win against Rockford Auburn.
Next up: Friday at Moline; Saturday vs. Assumption