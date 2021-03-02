Moline boys shake off Geneseo in second half

GENESEO — For the better part of three quarters Tuesday night, the Geneseo boys basketball team was giving Moline all it could handle and then some.
Buoyed by the 3-point shooting of senior P.J. Moser, the Maple Leafs held a six-point lead in the second quarter and were continuing to pursue the Maroons even after falling behind by two at halftime.
However, a key swing in the second part of the third period righted the ship for Moline, which closed that quarter on a 12-0 run and went on to post a 61-45 victory to keep pace in the Western Big 6 title race.
A three-point play by Ryne Schimmel and a subsequent steal and 3-pointer by Brock Harding turned a two-point Maroon lead into an eight-point cushion and eventually a 41-31 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
"Geneseo is well-coached, very physical with some good players, and they play a good schedule; they've been beaten by some good teams in our conference," Moline coach Sean Taylor said of the Maple Leafs, whose 2-7 record is entirely within Big 6 play.
"We knew this was going to be a hard-fought game. Brock made a big 3 for us, but he created that off of his defense. When he creates like that, it's good for him and good for us."
Harding scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the crucial third quarter, part of a solid all-around game that saw the sophomore guard notch five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Coupled with 15 points from Schimmel, plus 12 from Grant Welch and 11 from Rob Pulliam, Harding's efforts helped the Maroons (10-2) to move to 7-2 in the Big 6 and stay a game behind first-place Rock Island, which edged United Township 59-58 Tuesday.
"A game like this is a wake-up call. We've got to come ready to play," said Harding. "We came out really slow, we could've come out a lot better. We know if we're not ready, we can be upset on any given night.
"We strung some plays together as a team (in the third quarter), and those gave us the lead. We were able to go on from there."
At the outset, however, Geneseo showed it was a much different team from the squad that fell 64-38 to the Maroons in its opening game at Wharton Field House several weeks ago.
Moser hit four of his five 3-pointers in the first half to account for 12 of his 16 points as the Leafs traded blows with Moline in the first quarter.
"He's been struggling from the arc this year, although he's been shooting well in practice," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said of Moser. "It was just a matter of time before he started doing that in the games."
Down 11-10 after one, Geneseo got two more treys from Moser and a spark from Bristol Lewis, who scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter as the hosts worked their way to a 23-17 halftime lead. The Maroons did rally, taking a 27-25 halftime lead on a Schimmel backdoor bucket in the closing seconds.
Moline went up five early in the third before a Moser trey midway through the period closed the gap to 31-29. That was when the turning point came in a good way for the Maroons, and not so good for the Leafs.
"We were playing right there with them, and we did some good things," said Storm, who also got a game-high 17 rebounds plus nine points from senior forward Kade Ariano, with Lewis adding nine boards and Moser chipping in five rebounds and three steals.
"We had some breakdowns towards the end of the third, and they cashed in on them and extended their lead. They're a tough team to play catch-up with, but I thought we competed hard. There were plenty of positives tonight."