Moline boys shake off Geneseo in second half

Coupled with 15 points from Schimmel, plus 12 from Grant Welch and 11 from Rob Pulliam, Harding's efforts helped the Maroons (10-2) to move to 7-2 in the Big 6 and stay a game behind first-place Rock Island, which edged United Township 59-58 Tuesday.

"A game like this is a wake-up call. We've got to come ready to play," said Harding. "We came out really slow, we could've come out a lot better. We know if we're not ready, we can be upset on any given night.

"We strung some plays together as a team (in the third quarter), and those gave us the lead. We were able to go on from there."

At the outset, however, Geneseo showed it was a much different team from the squad that fell 64-38 to the Maroons in its opening game at Wharton Field House several weeks ago.

Moser hit four of his five 3-pointers in the first half to account for 12 of his 16 points as the Leafs traded blows with Moline in the first quarter.

"He's been struggling from the arc this year, although he's been shooting well in practice," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said of Moser. "It was just a matter of time before he started doing that in the games."