Moline boys slam Alleman in Verstraete's return to Wharton

Verstraete, Alleman’s first-year coach could not slow the Moline offense in the first quarter despite taking four timeouts in the first eight minutes.

Verstraete, a Moline grad and basketball player under his father and coaching legend Don “Whitey” Verstraete, also assisted at Moline for six years or so previously. He had conflicting feelings after the 37-point loss that featured a running clock in the fourth quarter.

“I would like to say it’s enjoyable to watch, it’s not on the other side,” said Verstraete, who joked he’d like to take some credit for previously coaching the Moline players. “But they’re really coming together and playing smooth and they see all the facets of the game. And when they’re shooting the ball well, they’re as good as anybody around.”

He was proud of his team to stick at it against Moline’s deeper reserves in the second half as each team scored 17 points after the break.

“Obviously, Moline comes at you with a lot when they’re hot, and they’re a very good team,” Verstraete said. “To experience that in the second quarter and come out of a locker room and still try to put things together says a lot for our guys.”