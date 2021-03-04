Moline boys slam Alleman in Verstraete's return to Wharton

Moline’s boys basketball team steamrolled early against Alleman in former Moline coach Scott Verstraete’s return to Wharton Field House on Thursday night.
The Maroons exploded for a 20-point lead after one quarter in a 70-33 Western Big 6 Conference win, their sixth straight victory. Moline (12-2, 8-2 Big 6) cruised past an 0-5, 0-5 Big 6 Alleman squad barely a week into its shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moline point guard Brock Harding and Rock Island transfer Rob Pulliam illustrated how explosive the Maroons’ offense can be as the two connected on a pair of alley-oop dunks in the first half. The second featured Harding throwing the ball off the backboard as Pulliam finished the flush.
Pulliam said the two talk through and work on plays like that in practice, but had not yet pulled off a backboard alley-oop in game.
“I feel like it was good for us to get those in games,” said Pulliam, who scored 12 points. “I was surprised, but I was like, I’ve got to finish this one. … It felt good.”
Harding and Pulliam built some familiarity before the season playing in some tournaments in Iowa.
Having an explosive jumper like Pulliam on the team has been a luxury for Harding, whose no-look passes have shown his own growing chemistry and confidence as point guard.
“Ever since he came here in the summer, right away, we just clicked,” Harding said. “It’s been fun to have someone that can jump like that, because I just throw it up wherever and I just know he’s going to go grab it. … I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone jump as high as that dude in my life. It’s just fun to play with him.”
Moline’s bench got plenty of play considering the big early lead. Grant Welch was 3 of 3 from deep in the first quarter and finished with nine points. Fellow sophomore Hunter Warren scored a game-high 14 points off the bench. Moline’s big win came despite leading scorer Ryne Schimmel only taking a couple shots and scoring one point.
Moline hit nine 3-pointers in the first half and finished 11 of 23 from deep.
“Like (assistant) coach (Adrian) Ritchie said, we’ve just got to play to our standards and we can’t play (to) who we’re playing," said Harding. "We just came out and had energy from the start and just made a statement right out of the gates.”
Warren said he tries to simply bring energy and hit his shots after the starters set the table.
“It’s great seeing the starters make shots and then we come in and we’re making shots too,” said Warren, a Wright State University baseball commit. “It was a fun game to be a part of.”
Verstraete, Alleman’s first-year coach could not slow the Moline offense in the first quarter despite taking four timeouts in the first eight minutes.
Verstraete, a Moline grad and basketball player under his father and coaching legend Don “Whitey” Verstraete, also assisted at Moline for six years or so previously. He had conflicting feelings after the 37-point loss that featured a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“I would like to say it’s enjoyable to watch, it’s not on the other side,” said Verstraete, who joked he’d like to take some credit for previously coaching the Moline players. “But they’re really coming together and playing smooth and they see all the facets of the game. And when they’re shooting the ball well, they’re as good as anybody around.”
He was proud of his team to stick at it against Moline’s deeper reserves in the second half as each team scored 17 points after the break.
“Obviously, Moline comes at you with a lot when they’re hot, and they’re a very good team,” Verstraete said. “To experience that in the second quarter and come out of a locker room and still try to put things together says a lot for our guys.”
Harding said the mindset is one game at a time in the final stretch of the shortened season. Moline faces Sterling today at home before a trip scheduled to Big-6 leading Rock Island on Saturday, which would be its fifth game in five days.
“Right now we’re 0-0 just trying to move on to the next game,” said Harding, “and see what’s in front of us.”