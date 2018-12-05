1. Moline (4-1)
Spurred by a 21-0 flurry, the Maroons opened Big Six play last Friday with a 64-45 road win against Quincy. Deonte Billups had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Drew Wiemers collected 15 points and seven boards. Harrison Bey-Buie returned from injury and had nine points off the bench.
Next up: Friday vs. Rock Island; Saturday vs. Normal West
2. North Scott (2-0)
After wins over Cedar Rapids Prairie and Muscatine, North Scott faces a difficult four-game stretch — Assumption, Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf and Moline. The Lancers have four players averaging double figures, led by junior Ty Anderson and sophomore Landon Eiland at 14 points per game.
Next up: Friday at Davenport Assumption; Tuesday at Pleasant Valley
3. Bettendorf (2-0)
Ohio State signee D.J. Carton is averaged 31 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs in wins over Linn-Mar and Clinton. Coach Curtis Clark's team knocked down 11 shots from beyond the arc in Tuesday's 74-47 rout of Clinton. Blake Tyler has hit six 3-pointers in the first two outings.
Next up: Friday vs. Davenport West; Tuesday vs. Burlington
4. Rock Island (5-1)
The Rocks had four players in double figures, including two off the bench, in opening the conference season with a 60-48 home win over Galesburg. Point guard JaMir Price has scored 38 points in the last two games. Rock Island's lone loss is a 14-point setback to Class 3A third-ranked Bogan.
Next up: Friday at Moline; Saturday vs. Ottawa
5. Davenport Central (3-0)
Averaging nearly 70 points a game, Central has four players registering double figures through three contests. Senior Keshawn Pegues leads the way at 19.7 points, and sophomore Emarion Ellis is pouring in 16 a game. Central's next five games are against teams at or below .500.
Next up: Friday vs. Davenport North; Tuesday vs. Clinton