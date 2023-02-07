Moline High School’s boys’ basketball team had its eyes set on a lot of goals at the beginning of the season.

Tuesday night was just the first step.

The Maroons clinched at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference title for the first time since 2019, the first conference championship for the senior class, with a 71-54 victory over United Township at Wharton Field House.

“We knew coming into the season that we had a target on our back,” senior guard Brock Harding said. “We have a bunch of great players, and teams want to hit us in the mouth so they can say that they’ve beaten Moline.

“I feel like we’ve come out every game and each time we’ve had different people step up — and tonight it was Jasper (Ogburn) and Trey (Taylor).”

Ogburn had a team-high 18 points and Taylor dropped 15. Both were effective around the paint and outside the arc. Harding also tallied 17 and was awarded with a trophy for being Moline’s all-time leading scorer. Freeman added 10.

“Jasper has been our guy defensively because he is just so tough and aggressive,” Moline coach Sean Taylor. “And I told Trey, it’s the fourth time I’ve said it to him this year, that it was the best game he’s played all year. That just says how much he continues to get better.”

The Maroons (25-3) are 12-0 in WB6 play and can clinch the outright title Friday at Sterling.

“We have a lot of bigger goals, but you can’t worry about those end goals until you take care of what is right in front of you,” Harding said. “We want to keep attacking and taking care of business every single night.”

However, UT was the aggressor at first and kept things competitive through two quarters. Dominic Rhoden had a team-high 21 points and had 12 of the Panthers’ 24 at half.

“My teammates told me before the game to shoot the ball,” Rhoden said. “They boosted my confidence. I was ready. They were finding me on those cuts to the basket. I was feeling it tonight, and it was a good night, but it wasn’t enough.”

UT (22-6, 7-5 WB6) had 10 turnovers in the first half, which led to late buckets at the end of each quarter. Moline’s defense kept Bristol Lewis, Omarion Roberts and De’Vontay Wright to seven points each, all under their double-digit season average.

“Grant Welch didn’t score much tonight, but he took on the challenge of guarding Bristol and stopped one of the leading scorers in the league,” Sean Taylor said. “We had a lot of guys contribute tonight, but it started with Grant, Jasper and Brock. They took it upon themselves and rose to the challenge.”

Moline had three separate runs of 7-0 or longer in the game and extended the lead by as many as 22 (59-37) in the third quarter. Ogburn and Trey Taylor consistently scored on second-chance opportunities.

“Their game plan was to stop me, Grant and Owen and I thought they did a pretty good job of that,” Harding said. “They had some weird defenses that bothered our rhythm, but I thought Trey did great attacking the glass and being a force inside. That opened things up and then Jasper was always going downhill and cutting to those open spots.

Those two made this win tonight.”

Moline, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A, has three games remaining on its schedule before the postseason, but step one was completed Tuesday.

“It was their number one goal — to get a conference title,” Sean Taylor said. “They didn’t get one last year, but they got one this year. We certainly want to get greedy now and win it outright on Friday. It’s a great accomplishment.

“This is a great league with great coaches and great players. Our guys should be proud of themselves.”

