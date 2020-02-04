Moline comeback falls short in first loss to Sterling since 1990

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Moline was 1-14 from deep in the first half. Taylor thought his team’s shots in the first half weren’t bad, just a little too quick.

“I thought we shot it off one or two passes too many times in the first half,” Taylor said before crediting the performance of the 6-foot-4 Vos. “He’s really good … a couple he just shot over the top.”

Despite the deep hole, Moline cut the deficit to eight points on a few different occasions, but couldn’t string together enough shots to get much closer late. Sterling’s 20 turnovers to Moline’s five provided ample chances to swing the momentum in a quiet gym for most of the night.

Ryne Schimmel scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Maroons, who shot 26-of-69 on field goals (38%). Brock Harding (11 points) was also in double figures as Moline outscored Sterling 28-17 in the fourth quarter.

Taylor did not divulge why inside presence Michael Billups did not suit up despite being with the team.

Moline’s Brandon Stone (nine points) and Trey Lee (eight points) were productive off the bench and freshman Grant Welch (two points) got significant varsity minutes for the first time. Mahki Johnson scored eight points in his starting role.