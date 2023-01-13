Moline controls the action and Rock Island Alleman 81-32

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Moline's performance in an 81-32 destruction of Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island Alleman squared off with January 14, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Moline faced off against St. Louis Vashon and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on January 6 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.