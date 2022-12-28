Moline controls the action and Springfield Lanphier 70-40

Impressive was a ready adjective for Moline's 70-40 throttling of Springfield Lanphier on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Moline a 15-4 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Maroons fought to a 38-19 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Moline breathed fire to a 54-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Lions 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

