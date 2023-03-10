CHAMPAIGN — For Todd Thompson, it is a different type of emotion.

For his entire upbringing, he has been a Moline Maroon. He was a part of the 1996 wrestling team that won the IHSA championships and was a captain two winters later.

Thompson has served in various roles at Moline High School, from head wrestling coach to his current role as athletic director which he has held since July 2022.

Yet when he reminisces about the 2022-23 boys basketball season, his eyes glisten.

"I've never seen a community get behind a team like I have for this team," Thompson said. "It doesn't happen often."

The supporters and fans of the Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Maroons have packed Wharton Field House during home games against a rugged schedule, traveled well to road games and created a raucous atmosphere.

It has been heightened in the postseason.

The Moline student section arrived in droves to the regional final versus Bradley-Bourbonnais, went several rows deep against Normal Community and O'Fallon in its sectional.

"It was expected," Maroons student section leader Carver Banker said. "Seeing Brock (Harding), Jasper (Ogburn) and Grant Welch work hard for the last four years, then you add Owen and Braden (Freeman), it is kind of the dream."

During the second quarter of the sectional final versus O'Fallon, Thompson was able to tell the Maroons' public address announcer that Wharton was sold out.

It was the official final home game where Moline cut down its net, advanced to the elite eight for the first time since 2004 and kept its current 14-game winning streak alive.

"I was surprised I got the phone call from our ticket manager," Thompson said. "It was exciting."

On the way to Illinois State University for the super-sectional, Moline packed up two full buses of fans.

Prior to Friday's state semifinal game versus Downers Grove North, Thompson stated two student buses were filled up and more people high-tailed it to State Farm Center.

The tickets for Moline students being courtside in the "Orange Krush" section, a maximum of 125, were sold in about two hours, per Thompson.

That type of impact is talked and thought about constantly among the Maroons' players.

"It is going to be an awesome experience," sophomore Trey Taylor said. "They're going to go crazy. That's all we've been talking about for the last month."

Banker admitted there were two levels of excitement surrounding Moline this season.

The first was the full returning roster that lost in the sectional semifinals to Normal Community last season. The second wave came once it was announced that 6-foot-11 returning Associated Press first-team all-state forward Owen Freeman transferred along with younger brother Braden Freeman.

It was that bit of news that made Banker and the rest of the students giddy for the months of November-March.

"There was always that second level," Banker said.

With Moline's 50-36 semifinal victory over Downers Grove North on Friday, its community will see it one final time in Saturday's state title game against top-ranked Benet Academy.

And the environment, like it was on Friday, has the chance to be electric.

"Seeing how many people we got down here," Banker said, "it is great to show our support."