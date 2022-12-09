Moline crushes Rock Island after dominant second quarter

By halftime, Owen Freeman had 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

And according to the University of Iowa basketball commit, it came rather easily.

“There’s not much to it when you’re in that zone,” Freeman said. “I just give all my glory to God that he allowed me to play like I did tonight.”

That ‘zone’ Freeman mentioned lasted the entire second quarter, and all his teammates chipped in.

That made it fairly easy for Moline as it crushed Rock Island 78-40 in Friday’s Western Big 6 battle at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

The Maroons’ 34-8 second quarter not only sent fans home, but displayed just how dangerous the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A can be.

“I don’t feel like anyone can stop us when we are gelling like that,” Freeman said. “It’s super scary … and this is just the beginning.”

Rocky hit three 3s in the first to keep it within 21-14 at the end of the opening quarter, but according to Moline coach Sean Taylor, what Moline did in the second quarter was the best it has looked all season.

The Maroons opened the scoring with a Jasper Ogburn layup and Grant Welch 3, and then Freeman and Brock Harding took over.

Moline (5-1, 3-0 WB6) upped its tempo to a new level and Rock Island simply couldn’t keep up. Freeman had open looks in the paint and swatted seven blocks by halftime. Harding had five assists and 12 points in the second quarter alone.

Rocky (6-2, 1-2 Big 6) had five turnovers in the second and Freeman capitalized with three dunks in transition on the other end. Moline had just three turnovers the entire game.

A 10-0 run at the end of the quarter spanned just over 30 seconds. Moline’s offensive possessions didn’t last longer than four or five seconds as Harding and company flew down the court. Everything was moving so fast, even Freeman had trouble recounting the events.

“It’s all really a blur to me,” Freeman said. “All I remember is that we were clicking and playing together. There wasn’t a superstar out there. We were all playing our game. That’s what helped us.

“We have a great point guard that can run, and in my opinion he is one of the best guards in the state and entire country, and I’m going to run with him.”

Moline jumped ahead 36-18, and then 50-20, before Harding hit a step-back 3 at the buzzer to put Moline up 55-22 at the halftime break.

Freeman finished with a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds and Harding tallied 18 points despite both sitting out the fourth quarter.

“Guys were just flowing,” Harding said. “We knew where people were going to be before they got there, which led to open shots. I think that’s what makes this team so fun to watch.”

“Everybody at school was talking about it and we all know for the Moline-Rocky game you have to be locked in, so I just think they made our team ready to go. We have so many guys that love to play in environments like this and that’s what makes this team so good.”

Rocky fed off of its large home crowd in the first, but could never regain any momentum in the second half. Terrmell Akers left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury and didn’t return, which left the Rocks without a true big man to guard Freeman.

The 6-foot-11 power forward, who is now 29-32 from the floor in three WB6 contents, was benched along with Moline’s other four starters during a running-clock fourth.

“(Freeman) is just so skilled,” Taylor said. “He runs the court every time and when they double him, he’s so unselfish. Our guys are doing a good job cutting off of the ball and he’s doing a good job finding them.”

Ogburn took advantage of that the most, and had all 11 points either in the paint or at the free throw line. Moline ended the night with 10 players scoring, including seven points from Trey Taylor.

“When everybody is scoring, everyone is happy and playing defense and those are the fun games,” Harding said.

Rock Island has now dropped two straight games after a 6-0 start to the season.

Quonterrion Brooks led the Rocks with nine points.

Moline has now won every WB6 game by at least 38 points and earned a running clock in all three league contests.

“We know we have a target on our back going into every game, but we think we are ready for that,” Harding said. “We go into practice every day to play the best we can Friday night.”