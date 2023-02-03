Moline stretched out and finally snapped Quincy to earn a 57-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 3.

Moline opened with an 18-13 advantage over Quincy through the first quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Blue Devils got within 32-30.

Moline darted to a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

