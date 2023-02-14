Moline recorded a big victory over Rock Island Alleman 69-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.

The last time Moline and Rock Island Alleman played in a 99-49 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg . For a full recap, click here. Moline took on Geneseo on February 9 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap.

