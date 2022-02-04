Moline denies Quincy's challenge 76-57

Moline collected a 76-57 victory over Quincy in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
The first quarter gave Moline a 20-15 lead over Quincy.
The Maroons' offense jumped to a 41-34 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Moline's leg-up showed as it carried a 59-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 29, Moline faced off against Dixon and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on January 25 at Quincy High School. For a full recap, click here.
