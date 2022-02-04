Moline denies Quincy's challenge 76-57

Moline collected a 76-57 victory over Quincy in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

The first quarter gave Moline a 20-15 lead over Quincy.

The Maroons' offense jumped to a 41-34 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Moline's leg-up showed as it carried a 59-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

