Moline drums Geneseo with resounding beat 87-38

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Moline did exactly that with an 87-38 win against Geneseo for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
Last season, Moline and Geneseo faced off on January 25, 2022 at Geneseo High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Moline faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley and Geneseo took on East Moline United Township on January 13 at East Moline United Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
