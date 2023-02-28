Moline put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Normal in a 68-52 decision on Feb. 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Normal and Moline played in a 61-44 game on March 1, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Moline faced off against Minooka . For a full recap, click here. Normal took on East Moline United Township on Feb. 22 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
