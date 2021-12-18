Moline escapes North Scott's comeback attempt to close out Genesis Shootout

A packed Carver Center was expecting to see Moline Division I recruit Brock Harding light up the scoreboard, and Harding has his share, but Rob Pulliam and Jasper Ogburn made the buckets for the Maroons when it mattered.
Moline blew two double-digit leads, one in each half, but the Maroons held on to beat North Scott 58-51 in the final game of the Genesis Shootout. The win sealed Moline coach Sean Taylor’s 600th career win.
Trailing 45-44 with 5:17 to go in the game, Pulliam knocked down a shot from downtown to give Moline a lead it refused to give up for a third time.
“That was big because we couldn’t shake them,” said Taylor. “We’d go up 10 and then they would cut it. That tells you how good North Scott is. They don’t quit.”
All signs pointed to a Moline victory early on, but the Lancers’ Sam Skarich and Kyler Gerardy wouldn’t allow North Scott to give up. Each scored 15 points and seemingly hit every clutch shot to bring the Lancers back in it.
But Pulliam would respond as well.
“Rob was in foul trouble all last night so he had such a frustrating game, so you knew he would come out and play so much better,” Taylor said, referencing Friday's Western Big 6 Conference setback at Quincy. “Not only offensively was he big, but defensively he was elite for us. That was the key. He was so good defensively.”
Pulliam finished with 19 points.
The Maroons forced 14 turnovers, but none were more important than the two right before the end of the first and third quarters. Ogburn took advantage of both, capitalizing with buzzer-beating layups to give Moline momentum during the timeouts.
“We have a lot of guys that love to compete,” Taylor said. “Jasper is one of those guys. He is arguably the toughest kid we have on our team. He finds a way to make plays.”
Moline made enough plays in the first quarter that it looked like it may not even be close. Moline was at its best in the first eight minutes as the Maroons jumped out to a 14-4 lead behind the shooting of Harding and Pulliam. Moline was passing well, finding good looks at the rim and forcing North Scott turnovers. The Maroons shot 4-8 beyond the arc in the first eight minutes to build a 19-10 lead after one.
But then the second quarter happened. North Scott’s offense awoke and cut a Moline lead that was as large as 11 down to three by half. Sophomore guard Kyler Gerardy led the Lancers with eight points at the break and hit two huge 3s in the final minute of the second.
Harding exited the game late in the first quarter when he hit his head on the floor on an aggressive drive to the basket. He remained out the rest of the quarter but returned after a few minutes in the second.
Statistically it was about as close as two quarters could be. Both teams were shooting just over 40% from the field and North Scott only had one more rebound than Moline.
The third quarter was the first half in a single frame. Moline came out on a 9-1 run to match its largest lead at 11, but Gerardy and Sam Skarich knocked down shots to cut the lead to 38-36 with 2:07 remaining in the quarter. Taylor was forced to call timeout. Ogburn’s layup made 40-36 at the end of the third.
Pulliam’s huge shots did enough in the fourth to give the seal Moline’s 58-51 win.
It was the third time in the last five shootouts that Moline and North Scott met.
“We’ve played North Scott three times and they have all been great battles like this,” Taylor said. “I’m really pleased. They keep improving. We are working to get better. We haven’t played our best basketball.”
Ogburn and Harding each finished with 12 points.
Despite Moline’s win, Iowa won the event 4-3. Iowa has now won the Genesis Shootout six straight years.