Moline escapes North Scott's comeback attempt to close out Genesis Shootout

Pulliam finished with 19 points.

The Maroons forced 14 turnovers, but none were more important than the two right before the end of the first and third quarters. Ogburn took advantage of both, capitalizing with buzzer-beating layups to give Moline momentum during the timeouts.

“We have a lot of guys that love to compete,” Taylor said. “Jasper is one of those guys. He is arguably the toughest kid we have on our team. He finds a way to make plays.”

Moline made enough plays in the first quarter that it looked like it may not even be close. Moline was at its best in the first eight minutes as the Maroons jumped out to a 14-4 lead behind the shooting of Harding and Pulliam. Moline was passing well, finding good looks at the rim and forcing North Scott turnovers. The Maroons shot 4-8 beyond the arc in the first eight minutes to build a 19-10 lead after one.

But then the second quarter happened. North Scott’s offense awoke and cut a Moline lead that was as large as 11 down to three by half. Sophomore guard Kyler Gerardy led the Lancers with eight points at the break and hit two huge 3s in the final minute of the second.