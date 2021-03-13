Moline finishes off season with thrilling victory against Richwoods

It's fitting that the Moline High School boys basketball season would end with a barn-burner.
The Maroons capped off their COVID-19-shortened season with a 93-91 victory over Peoria Richwoods Saturday afternoon at Wharton Field House.
Moline forced a stop on the final possession of the game as a prayer shot from Jamauri Winfrey bouncing off the front of the rim, sealing the Maroons' 16-3 campaign.
Every time it appeared as if the Maroons might pull away, the Knights charged back with a run of their own. Moline coach Sean Taylor was happy with how his team maintained its composure while holding a lead much of the game.
"It was a fast tempo game from both teams," Taylor said. "They had a couple players really take over the game for them, and we had all six of our guys in double-digits. It was a well balanced game and we had just enough stops to come away with the win."
Richwoods was led by Winfrey's 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Donnell added 22 points for the Knights with 20 coming in the second-half. Donnell also had six assists and six rebounds.
Sophomore guard Brock Harding and senior forward Ryne Schimmel led Moline's scoring with 19 apiece. Kyle Taylor had 17, Rob Pulliam 14 and Michael Galvin and Grant Welch 12 each. Harding led the team in assists with seven.
The energy was palpable in the field house even without a full crowd, especially with the game in the balance late.
Harding hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to give Moline a 93-88 lead, but Richwoods answered with a 3-pointer
Schimmel then missed two free throws that could have iced the game. However, Richwoods was without a timeout and had to force a heavily guarded desperation look from Winfrey inside the 3-point arc.
"I think the intensity was certainly higher since it was the last game of the season," coach Taylor said. "Our effort and intensity has been something I've been proud of all season, but with it being the last game at home, I think it meant a lot to these boys."
Seniors Schimmel and Galvin were thrilled to end their careers with a win.
"I feel blessed that we even got the chance to play this season," Galvin said. "I'm glad we won our final game; I couldn't have asked for a more perfect ending."
Schimmel echoed his teammates sentiments after the emotional final game.
"It was huge to go out with a win," Schimmel said. "I'm so grateful for the group of guys that I'm proud to call my teammates and to go out with a win is a special moment."
Coach Taylor will miss not only the production that his seniors gave him on the court, but their leadership in the locker room as well.
"We're going to miss them a lot," Taylor said. "Schimmel was a guy we could always rely on to score when needed, and Galvin brought all-around great play along with being one of the best rebounders in the league.
"I think we'll miss their chemistry the most. They kept the group close and really showed the younger guys how hard work and dedication to the game pays off."
With the Maroons now looking to next season, Taylor knows that his group will be just as special.
"We have some good young kids that can step up to the varsity level, along with the guys who already have that experience," the coach said. "I wish we could have had fans for our group this year, but we'll be very happy to have them back next season."