Moline finishes off season with thrilling victory against Richwoods

The energy was palpable in the field house even without a full crowd, especially with the game in the balance late.

Harding hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to give Moline a 93-88 lead, but Richwoods answered with a 3-pointer

Schimmel then missed two free throws that could have iced the game. However, Richwoods was without a timeout and had to force a heavily guarded desperation look from Winfrey inside the 3-point arc.

"I think the intensity was certainly higher since it was the last game of the season," coach Taylor said. "Our effort and intensity has been something I've been proud of all season, but with it being the last game at home, I think it meant a lot to these boys."

Seniors Schimmel and Galvin were thrilled to end their careers with a win.

"I feel blessed that we even got the chance to play this season," Galvin said. "I'm glad we won our final game; I couldn't have asked for a more perfect ending."

Schimmel echoed his teammates sentiments after the emotional final game.

"It was huge to go out with a win," Schimmel said. "I'm so grateful for the group of guys that I'm proud to call my teammates and to go out with a win is a special moment."