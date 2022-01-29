Moline flies past Dixon to win 14th straight

It would have been normal if Moline came out flat against Dixon after Friday’s emotional victory over Rock Island on the road.
But Moline isn’t a normal team.
The Maroons came out with near-perfect execution on both sides of the ball to build a 38-point lead by halftime. After that, Moline cruised to an 81-41 victory over Dixon on Saturday at Wharton Field House.
By the break, it was over. The Maroons had forced 14 turnovers, and three players (Rob Pulliam 13, Brock Harding 12, Kyle Taylor 12) were in double figures. Moline shot 23-36 (64%) from the field compared to Dixon’s 7-21 (33%) mark. All five Moline starters sat the entire second half.
“We wanted to come out with the same energy (as last night) and take care of business early,” Pulliam said. “We executed well and just did everything we do in practice in the game tonight. That helped the most.”
Moline (22-3) led 12-5 with just 2:36 to go in the first quarter but went on a 12-3 run — sparked by two Taylor corner 3s — to make it 24-8 by the end of the first. Pulliam and Harding were jumping passes almost at will, and it resulted in easy layups in transition. Once the game got out of hand, the drives to the basket began having more flare. A Harding to Pulliam alley-oop late in the second got the crowd on its feet.
“We got skilled guys and unselfish guys,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “We made the extra pass for the open shot all night. We got a lot of guys that can shoot the ball. Our turnovers created a lot of easy layups too. That helps.”
By half Moline had built the lead up to 55-17 after three quick turnovers in the final minute pushed the Maroons' advantage over 30 points. As soon as Moline got the ball in its hands, it was sprinting down the court to take shots - and most of the time, it made them.
“We are unstoppable when we aren’t missing shots,” Pulliam said. “I feel like no one can stop us when we don’t.”
Moline began the second half with a starting five full of bench players but still increased its lead in the third quarter. Alec Ponder, Conner Schimmel, Vinablo Adjahoungbeta, Peyton Olmstead and Hunter Warren all hit shots in the third quarter to bring the game to 72-29 heading into the fourth.
In total, 14 different Maroons scored points against Dixon (11-9).
“Those guys play and practice every day and are good players,” Taylor said. “Some are on the sophomore team and have had a lot of success at that level too. We have good players that work hard and have improved a lot this year.”
That brings Moline’s winning streak to 14 games, but its biggest test yet awaits Friday.
Moline will look to make it 15 in a row when it returns to the court at 7 p.m. against Quincy (19-4, 10-0 WB6) at Wharton Field House.
“We are playing well, but we have to continue to improve next week because Quincy is playing really well, too,” Taylor said. “We will have to be ready Friday night.”