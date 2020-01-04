Moline holds off Carmel to win fifth straight

When Moline’s Michael Billups is hitting shots inside, the Maroons’ offense becomes more dynamic and dangerous.
The sturdy 6-foot-4 junior constantly showed flashes of this in Moline’s 65-55 win over Carmel Catholic at Wharton Field House in the finale of the second annual Eastbay Shootout.
Billups posted 17 points off the bench, hitting all seven of his shots from the field and 3 of 5 at the line. In addition to some impressive post moves, Billups’ decision making and passing to his outside shooters showed as the Maroons (11-5) posted their fifth straight win.
“Billups had the game of his career, thus far,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor. “He continues to do some really positive things, and we’re starting to get better balance.”
The win was also Taylor’s 78th at Moline, which tied Ryan Webber for sixth most in school history in boys basketball. Moline hosts Quincy on Friday.
Moline getting six players scoring six or more points was key in holding off the Corsairs (6-9), who were led by Kimahri Wilson’s 27 points and 12 rebounds. The aggressive junior guard had 24 points in the second half and was recognized for surpassing 1,000 points following the third quarter.
Moline jumped out to an 8-3 lead after one quarter, keyed by Ryne Schimmel (16 points) hitting his first two attempts from deep a day after missing his first seven shots. Schimmel finished 4 of 7 from deep in a game which Moline led 28-19 at halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
Moline shot 7 of 17 from outside the arc in the win, helping Billups to feast inside or find the open man.
“He is a tremendous passer out of the post,” Taylor said of Billups. “He is unselfish. He’s got a great feel for the game and as he continues to get more experience and more active, he’s going to play a key role for us.”
Billups said he must continue to work on his stamina, but he agreed that Saturday was one of his best performances as Moline’s big bench piece. Billups said the outside shooting from Schimmel, Brock Harding (eight points) and Kyle Taylor (seven points) helped make his job inside easier.
“If they can’t double team me, I can just go up one on one,” Billups said. “When we have shooters, they’ve got to stay out, so it makes it easier for me to score.”
Billups scored in every quarter, including seven in the fourth. He converted one of his three and-1 opportunities and had six rebounds.
Moline struggled with 17 turnovers, but the cushion the Maroons built to as many as 18 points made a big difference with Wilson doing his best to carry Carmel back into the game. Syone Usma-Harper added 11 points.
Moline made 24 of 42 from the field and 10 of 14 from the line in the win. Brandon Stone had seven points off the bench in the second half for Moline, and Jayden Jackson was 3 of 3 with six points in the starting lineup.
“That’s pretty good balance,” Taylor said. “It’s coming from different guys, so that’s what we need to continue to develop, that we have a lot of confidence in different guys. That’s what you’re seeing, we have improvement from a lot of different guys.”