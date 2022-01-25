Moline imposes its will on Geneseo 78-50

Moline controlled the action to earn a strong 78-50 win against Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Moline took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 17 at Moline High School. For more, click here.
The Maroons registered a 39-27 advantage at intermission over the Maple Leafs.
The Maroons struck over the Maple Leafs 62-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.