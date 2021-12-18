Moline knocks off Eldridge North Scott 58-51

Moline topped Eldridge North Scott 58-51 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Moline opened with a 14-4 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.
Moline's shooting moved to a 29-26 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the intermission.
Moline moved ahead of Eldridge North Scott 40-36 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on December 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.