Moline knocks off Eldridge North Scott 58-51
Moline knocks off Eldridge North Scott 58-51

Moline topped Eldridge North Scott 58-51 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Moline opened with a 14-4 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.

Moline's shooting moved to a 29-26 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the intermission.

Moline moved ahead of Eldridge North Scott 40-36 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on December 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap

